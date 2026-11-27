India's bank credit growth of around 19% is unlikely to sustain its current pace over the next 12 months, with extraordinary foreign currency deposits and a possible shift in corporate borrowing from overseas markets to domestic lenders contributing to the recent expansion, according to Sanjay Mookim, head of India equity research at JPMorgan.

The brokerage expects lending growth to remain healthy but slow from current levels, Mookim said during an NDTV Profit town hall interaction on Friday, cautioning against extrapolating the pace of credit expansion seen in the banking system.

"Very high double-digit growths today are unsustainable to my mind," Mookim said, adding that he would peg credit growth over the next 12 months at a lower level than it is currently.

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Growth Drivers

Mookim identified two factors that may have contributed to the recent acceleration in credit growth - extraordinary deposits through foreign currency non-resident (FCNR) accounts and a possible shift in corporate borrowing from external commercial borrowings to domestic rupee loans.

FCNR deposits have helped banks expand lending, Mookim said, noting that deposit growth and loan growth have been tracking each other reasonably well.

He also pointed to around $40 billion in external commercial borrowing repayments during the first half of FY27, or April-September, based on Reserve Bank of India data. Mookim said some of the companies that repaid external borrowings may have subsequently borrowed from Indian banks in rupees, potentially contributing to the rise in domestic credit growth.

"We've seen in the 1H27, so April to September, about $40 billion of ECB repayment," he said. "Logically, some of that $40 billion that has been repaid would have led to borrowing from Indian banks in rupees as well." He said the shift may have contributed to the recent acceleration in loan growth, although he acknowledged that the explanation was an estimate.

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Outlook

The brokerage was not yet looking to raise its earnings estimates for large banks or the banking system on the back of current loan growth. "I would hold my horses on that just yet," Mookim said.

JPMorgan's preference within the financial sector is based on the balance between growth and the valuations investors are paying for it, Mookim said. The brokerage sees large private sector banks and capital-market stocks as better placed than some non-banking financial companies, he said in response to a question on emerging risks in certain lending segments.

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