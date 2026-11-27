Nitesh Tiwari's directorial Ramayana has achieved a major international box office milestone, with the makers announcing that the film has become the highest-grossing Indian production of all time in 27 countries. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, the film was released in theatres on November 5.

The makers announced the achievement in a post on X, writing, “Grateful for the love Ramayana continues to receive across the world. Yeh Ram ke yug ka aarambh hai.”

According to the announcement, the record-setting markets include the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Thailand, Indonesia, Nepal, the Netherlands, Vietnam, Cambodia, South Africa and Kazakhstan. The list also features countries such as Kenya, Ghana, Ukraine, Finland and Romania, along with several smaller European and Caribbean territories.

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The film's performance is particularly noteworthy in markets where Indian productions have traditionally had a limited theatrical presence. Its success across North America, Europe, Southeast Asia and parts of Africa highlights its expanding international reach.

North America has emerged as one of Ramayana's strongest overseas markets. The film has reportedly surpassed Dhurandhar 2 to become the highest-grossing Indian film in the territory. Its performance in Southeast Asian markets, particularly Indonesia and Thailand, has also drawn attention.

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Sony Pictures' worldwide distribution network has supported the film's international theatrical expansion, while its large-scale visual presentation has helped position it as a major cinematic event. However, the makers have not disclosed individual box office collections for all 27 countries, making it difficult to assess the contribution of each market to the overall overseas business.

Meanwhile, Ramayana is reportedly gearing up for theatrical releases in China, Japan, South Korea and Russia in the first quarter of 2027, subject to final scheduling and necessary approvals. These releases could further expand the film's international footprint.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. The first instalment features Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash in lead roles, alongside Ravi Dubey, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh and Arun Govil, among others.

The film traces Rama's journey from his birth and marriage to Sita to his exile from Ayodhya. The story progresses to Ravana's abduction of Sita, with the first instalment concluding with Rama vowing to rescue her and setting the stage for the conflict in the second part.

The two-part cinematic adaptation features music by Oscar-winning composers A R Rahman and Hans Zimmer, while the action choreography is led by Terry Notary and Guy Norris.

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