Parliament reconvenes on Monday amid reports that the Centre will push a bill to expand the Lok Sabha to 850 seats, a measure defeated in April. Here is what it means and why the numbers matter.

What Is Delimitation Bill?

Delimitation means redrawing constituency boundaries and deciding how many seats each state gets, usually based on population.

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The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026 proposes raising the Lok Sabha's maximum strength from 543 to 850 seats and carrying out fresh delimitation. The government says this will operationalise the 33% reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies before the 2029 general election.

Companion bills deal with the delimitation exercise and Union Territories.

Who Supports Delimitation Bill?

The BJP-led NDA backs it. The government's stated aim is quicker implementation of women's reservation. NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule has also argued that rising populations make constituencies hard for MPs to manage.

Which Parties Have Indicated Support

Besides NDA members, the Shiromani Akali Dal has joined hands with the BJP. Twenty rebel Trinamool Congress MPs say they back the bill, though their merger with a new party awaits the Speaker's approval. Six former Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs have moved to Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena. The DMK and NCP (SP) have not committed but have left the door open.

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Who Is Opposing The Bill?

The INDIA bloc says it supports women's reservation but opposes delimitation. Congress, the Samajwadi Party, Trinamool, the Left, RJD and AAP opposed the bill in April.

Critics, particularly in the south, fear that population-based seat changes could reduce their states' share of seats. The Opposition wants the current 543 seats and each state's share retained. Congress has called the move to reconvene Parliament an assault on the Constitution.

Why Are DMK And NCP (SP) Crucial To The Government's Plan?

A constitutional amendment needs two-thirds of members present and voting. With 540 sitting Lok Sabha members, that is 360 votes. The bill got 298 in April, against 230. The Opposition has since lost about 26 votes through the Trinamool split and the Sena (UBT) exits.

The DMK has 22 Lok Sabha MPs and wants written assurance of a proportionate seat increase for states. "If the wording of the bill has changed, we will certainly be open to supporting it," a senior DMK leader said.

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When Will Parliament Discuss It?

The Lok Sabha meets on 30 November and the Rajya Sabha on 2 December. A cabinet meeting is expected before that. The bill must clear both Houses and be ratified by at least half of the state legislatures.

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