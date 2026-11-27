It has been 26 years since Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty and Suniel Shetty's romantic drama Dhadkan hit theatres in 2000. Even after more than two decades, the film's dialogues and music continue to remain popular among audiences. Fans may have a reason to revisit the film, as a sequel or reboot is reportedly in the works.

According to a report by Mid-Day, early discussions are underway to develop a new instalment of the romantic drama. Rather than a direct story continuation of the 2000 hit, the source said that the film might explore the themes of love and heartbreak like Dharmesh Darshan's directorial venture did.

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“It's still in a nascent stage, but talks are on to make ‘Dhadkan 2'. Shree Narayan Singh is likely to helm it,” a source said. The filmmaker has previously directed films such as Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017), and Batti Gul Meter Chalu (2018).

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Dhadkan Sequel To Have A Fresh Lead Cast?

The project is expected to feature a new lead cast rather than bringing back Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty as the main pair. According to another person quoted by Mid-Day, the makers are considering to launch a director's son as the male lead in the film.

Suniel Shetty is expected to make a cameo appearance. Although details about his character are yet to be finalised, the actor is likely to be associated with the project.

“Suniel's role hasn't been fleshed out yet, but he will most likely be in the sequel,” said the insider.

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About Dhadkan

Made under the direction of Dharmesh Darshan, the romantic-drama featured Shilpa Shetty as Anjali, who falls in love with Dev (played by Suniel Shetty). Their relationship faces opposition because of their different socio-economic backgrounds. Under family pressure, Anjali marries Ram, a wealthy businessman portrayed by Akshay Kumar.

Dhadkan follows the twists and turns in their relationships as Anjali gradually develops feelings for Ram. Apart from its performances and emotional storyline, Dhadkan also became popular for its music. The songs continue to enjoy a special place among fans, making the film memorable even years after its release.

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