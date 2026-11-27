WhatsApp has announced a new feature that lets travellers buy and install a data e-SIM without leaving the app. The idea is to keep users connected abroad on their own WhatsApp number, without hunting for a local SIM card at the airport.

The company said many people use WhatsApp when they travel, to get boarding passes, arrange pick-ups and tell family they have landed safely. The new feature is meant to make that easier. According to WhatsApp, buying a data e-SIM will be "as effortless as sending a message."

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How Will It Work?

WhatsApp says users will be able to buy and install an e-SIM in just a few taps, right inside the app. After landing in another country, they can keep using WhatsApp on the same phone number. They will not need to look for an airport kiosk to buy a SIM, search for a cafe with Wi-Fi or pay high roaming charges.

The company has not shared step-by-step instructions yet. It said the option will show up in the app when it becomes available in a user's country. The feature is coming to both Android and iOS, and a phone will need to support e-SIM to use it.

Interestingly, WhatsApp is not building the service alone. It is working with e-SIM providers and telecom partners, including Jio, Smart Axiata, Smart Communications and Verizon. WhatsApp has also said it will add more partners over time.

When Will It Be Available?

There is no launch date yet. WhatsApp said the rollout will begin in select countries soon, but it has not said which countries will get the feature first. Prices and plan details have also not been shared.

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However, the feature only covers data. Travellers will still need to think about calls, texts and bank messages that depend on their regular SIM. Users who want to keep receiving those should check how their phone and plan handle a second connection.

For frequent travellers, the update could take away one of the biggest worries of landing in a new country, which is finding a working internet connection.

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