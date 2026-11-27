The Delhi government has opened the former Chief Minister's bungalow at 6, Flagstaff Road, which the BJP calls "Sheesh Mahal," to the media and plans to let the public visit soon. During the media tour on Friday, price tags were shown on furniture and fittings, and a board at the gate showed a total expenditure of about Rs 56 crore.

What Was On Display?

The price tags covered televisions, sofas, dining tables and chairs, round side tables, double beds, curtains and console units. A television on display carried a tag of Rs 3,43,724. Dining tables and chairs were listed at Rs 5,58,885, while the round side tables were put at Rs 10 lakh. Curtains were priced at Rs 5,69,162, a console unit at Rs 3,34,484 and double beds at Rs 1,96,482. Other tags showed a chandelier at Rs 11.56 lakh, a two-seater sofa at Rs 5.47 lakh and a central table at Rs 6.79 lakh.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: Dalai Lama Allotted Government Bungalow In Lutyens' Delhi

A TV unit worth Rs 30 lakh and a "mandir" priced at Rs 6.71 lakh were also among the displayed items. Reporters were shown eight bedrooms, 12 toilets, a jacuzzi, a spa and five OLED televisions, along with automated doors and windows.

Interestingly, the government is presenting the tour as a lesson in how public money was spent. Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma said, "We are just showing how Arvind Kejriwal spent the public money." He said the project started with an initial budget of Rs 8 crore and went on to cross Rs 56 crore.

What Does The Audit Say?

A report by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) tabled in the Delhi Assembly on March 23, 2026, recorded an expenditure of Rs 33.66 crore on the works, about 342 per cent above the preliminary estimate.

Interestingly, the bungalow has been a political issue for years. The BJP used the term "Sheesh Mahal," meaning glass palace, during the campaign for the February 2025 Assembly elections, alleging misuse of public funds on the renovation. Kejriwal lived in the bungalow between February 2015 and October 2024.

Meanwhile, AAP Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj has said the move is an attempt to divert attention from Yamuna pollution. "Verma cannot escape questions about the Yamuna," he said.

Officials have said that an online booking system will start this week for public visits, with tickets likely priced at Rs 20 and free entry for senior citizens and college students. The property may later be leased to a private hospitality firm for official events.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.