Tamil web series Octopus is streeming on Zee5. Directed by Jeyachandra Hashmi, the suspense thriller stars Ashwin Kumar, Archana Ravichandran, Vinoth Kishan, Sidhu Kumaresan and Kalaivani Bhaskar in key roles.

The series revolves around the mysterious disappearance of a newly married woman and the efforts of her neighbours to uncover the truth. Combining elements of suspense, mystery and relationship drama, Octopus explores how an apparently peaceful neighbourhood becomes entangled in an unexpected investigation.

ALSO READ: Hanuman Ansh OTT Release: When Will Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada And Gujarati Versions Stream?

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Octopus OTT Release: Where To Watch?

Octopus began streaming exclusively on Zee5 on Friday, November 27. The original audio language is Tamil and English subtitles are available for viewers. The first season consists of seven episodes, with all episodes listed on the streaming platform.

The series is produced under the Cinemum banner. Viewers can access it through the Zee5 website and application, subject to the platform's subscription requirements.

Octopus: Cast And Characters

The series features Ashwin Kumar as Varun, while Sidhu Kumaresan plays Nikitha, whose disappearance forms the central mystery of the show. Archana Ravichandran portrays Archana, who becomes suspicious following developments surrounding the couple.

Vinoth Kishan appears as Barath, while Kalaivani Bhaskar plays Shalini. The ensemble cast plays and important role in building the interconnected relationships and suspicions that drive the narrative.

Octopus: Plot

The story follows a newly married couple, Varun and Nikitha, who move into a neighbourhood hoping to begin a new chapter in their lives. However, their plans take an unexpected turn when Nikitha suddenly goes missing. Her disappearance raises questions among the neighbours, particularly Archana, who begins questioning Varun's behaviour.

As the residents come together to investigate, they encounter clues and developments that make the case increasingly complicated. What begins as a search for a missing woman gradually turns into an investigation involving secrets, relationships and deception. The narrative follows the residents as they attempt to piece together what happened to Nikitha and uncover the truth behind her disappearance.

Direction And Crew

Jeyachandra Hashmi has written and directed the series. Kanna R serves as the director of photography, while Deepan Chakravarthy has composed the music for the show. Ram Pandian is credited as the editor.

ALSO READ: Dalimb OTT Release: Date, Cast, Crew, Trailer, Where To Watch

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.