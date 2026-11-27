Indian equities could see a stronger earnings growth trajectory in 2027, supported by improving corporate earnings, continued domestic investment, and sustained foreign investor interest, according to Manishi Raychaudhuri, CEO of Emmer Capital Partners. He believes that despite geopolitical uncertainties and volatility in global markets, India's growth prospects remain encouraging.

Speaking to NDTV Profit, Raychaudhuri said earnings estimates have started reversing a two-year downward trend, with consensus earnings per share (EPS) estimates for the Sensex and Nifty rising 3-4% over the past three months.

"Over the last two years, India had this rather dubious distinction of earnings estimates being revised down persistently by the analysts. Over the last three months, we are seeing a reversal of that trend. We are seeing an earnings inflection, as we call it," he said.

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Raychaudhuri noted that the combination of easing crude oil prices, a stronger rupee, improving earnings expectations, and concerns surrounding artificial intelligence (AI) investments in North Asia had contributed to a sharp rally in Indian equities.

The market has gained around 15% over a five-week period, attracting foreign investors seeking alternatives to AI-heavy markets.

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Indian Earnings Growth Could Accelerate In 2027

Raychaudhuri expects India's earnings growth to improve from the single-digit levels seen over the past two years. While the growth forecast for 2026 is around 10-10.5%, estimates for 2027 and 2028 point towards mid-teens growth of 15-17%.

He said these expectations also make current market valuations, at around 21 times one-year forward earnings, appear more reasonable than they did a few months ago.

On geopolitical uncertainties, Raychaudhuri said the direction of the Middle East conflict remains difficult to predict. However, bipartisan support in the US for bringing down energy costs could encourage efforts to ease tensions.

Banks, Consumption And Defence Among Key Sectors

Raychaudhuri believes the AI investment theme is not over, given the growing requirement for computing capacity as adoption expands across financial services, manufacturing, and retail. However, he does not expect foreign investors to move their entire allocations back into AI-related stocks.

For Indian equities, he identified banks and financial services, consumer discretionary, infrastructure, capital goods, and defence as sectors with favourable prospects.

Frontline banks could benefit from their pricing power, particularly in an environment of rising interest rates, while urban consumption could support growth in consumer discretionary companies.

"The most important factor is earnings recovery. Would this round of earnings estimates going up—would it sustain? There are some sectors which do have significant tailwinds. For example, banks and financial services, particularly the frontline banks which have a lot of pricing power," Raychaudhuri said.

He added that infrastructure, capital goods, and defence could also remain supported by government investment. Urban consumption, particularly in top-tier cities, is another area where he sees growth potential, although another spike in commodity prices could put pressure on company margins.

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