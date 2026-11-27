The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will impose an on-the-spot fine of Rs 500 on individuals caught feeding pigeons at Dadar and Mahim beaches, stepping up enforcement following repeated complaints from local residents about deteriorating hygiene along the seafront.

Civic officials confirmed that clean-up marshals have been instructed to penalise violators to curb public nuisance and maintain cleanliness in crowded coastal areas.

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According to residents living near the promenades, regular grain scattering along both beaches has resulted in foul odours, unhygienic conditions, and potential respiratory health hazards, severely disrupting daily life in the neighbourhood.

Locals alleged that despite repeatedly approaching civic authorities and following up on their grievances, the practice continued unchecked along the shoreline, worsening significantly since the closure of designated pigeon-feeding enclosures in the area.

The municipal crackdown comes in the wake of the BMC shutting down 51 kabutarkhanas across Mumbai in compliance with a Bombay High Court directive issued over public health concerns.

Among the sealed locations is the historic Dadar Kabutarkhana, a prominent heritage structure that had long served as one of the city's busiest pigeon-feeding spots before authorities cordoned it off.

With the traditional feeding zones closed, large flocks of pigeons have reportedly begun congregating on adjoining thoroughfares in search of food, most notably along the busy 300-metre stretch connecting Dadar railway station to the sealed Kabutarkhana.

Residents and commuters noted that dense gatherings of birds on the carriageway have slowed down vehicular movement, creating frequent traffic bottlenecks and heightening concerns over potential road accidents. Civic officials stated that strict monitoring along the beaches and nearby junctions will continue until public compliance improves.

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