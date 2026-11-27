Chinese stocks staged their biggest rally in more than two years on Friday after Beijing signalled stronger intervention to stabilise the country's struggling equity market. The announcement lifted investor sentiment, pushed technology shares sharply higher and helped the yuan recover against the US dollar.

The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 4.2%, while the blue-chip CSI300 advanced 3.7%. Both recorded their strongest single-day gains since October 2024, when Beijing announced a major stimulus package to revive financial markets.

The technology-heavy STAR 50 Index led the rally with a 15% jump, its biggest daily rise in two years. Gains also spread to Hong Kong, where the Hang Seng Index rose 1.9% and the Hang Seng Tech Index gained 6%.

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The rally followed a State Council meeting chaired by Premier Li Qiang. According to state news agency Xinhua, the meeting described capital markets as crucial to the broader economy and called for a greater role for institutional investors known as the 'national team'.

Central Huijin Gets Bigger Stabilisation Role

The government specifically called for Central Huijin, the domestic investment arm of sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corporation, to strengthen its role as a market stabiliser and ensure adequate liquidity.

Officials also discussed policies to attract more long-term institutional money into equities and strengthen protections against risks originating in overseas markets.

The announcement marks a strong signal that Beijing is increasingly concerned about the prolonged stock market weakness. Chinese equities have struggled amid sluggish domestic demand, the property sector downturn and uncertainty surrounding trade tensions.

Friday's gains extended a recovery effort that already included relaxed margin lending rules and lower trading fees announced over the previous weekend.

Technology stocks were among the biggest beneficiaries. The CSI Semiconductor Industry Index and STAR Chip Index both surged more than 17%. Indices tracking artificial intelligence, cloud computing and consumer electronics gained over 10%.

The offshore yuan also strengthened 0.1% against the dollar, reversing earlier losses and reaching a three-week high.

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Analysts Caution Against Calling Market Bottom

Despite the sharp recovery, analysts warned that government support alone may not deliver a sustained bull run.

Saxo Bank's Charu Chanana said the latest move showed stronger policy resolve, but a durable market recovery would require improving economic fundamentals.

Separately, Xinhua Finance reported that regulators would tighten restrictions on share sales by controlling shareholders. Authorities also plan to scrutinise listings by companies accused of presenting themselves as technology businesses without genuine technological strength.

The latest measures have improved sentiment, but investors will now watch whether policy support translates into stronger corporate performance and sustained market demand.

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