Choosing a crypto platform in India requires looking beyond trading fees and coin variety to evaluate regulatory compliance, security, INR funding options, and overall user experience. Crypto service providers carrying out specified activities must register as reporting entities with the Financial Intelligence Unit–India (FIU-IND) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA).

This guide provides a starting point—not an official ranking—for comparing platforms for 2027. Because registration statuses and operating conditions change, verify all details independently before investing.

What Is FIU-IND Registration?

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Under the PMLA framework, FIU-IND is the designated agency responsible for receiving, processing, and analysing prescribed transaction reports from reporting entities. Crypto service providers carrying out specified activities must register with FIU-IND and fulfill reporting, record-keeping, and customer due diligence obligations designed to help combat money laundering and terrorist financing.

Under the PMLA framework, registered crypto platforms must:

- Complete customer identity verification (KYC) and due diligence.

- Maintain prescribed customer and transaction records.

- Monitor transactions and report suspicious activity to FIU-IND.

- Follow anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-financing of terrorism (CFT) rules.

- Note that FIU registration is strictly an AML compliance measure—not an endorsement from SEBI or the RBI, nor a guarantee of platform safety.

Top 7 FIU-Registered Crypto Platforms

Official records identify these seven registered Virtual Digital Asset (VDA) providers. The order does not rank security, fees, or liquidity:

CoinSwitch: Offers an accessible, app-based interface combining INR onboarding, spot trading, and advanced tools for both beginners and experienced traders.

CoinDCX: Provides spot trading, INR deposits and withdrawals (subject to platform conditions), and varied trading tools catering to multiple experience levels.

ZebPay: An established Indian platform offering app and web-based buying, selling, and trading.

Mudrex: Focuses on crypto investment products alongside conventional buying and selling via its app.

Giottus: Delivers INR-oriented buying, selling, and trading services across selected crypto markets.

Unocoin: One of India's earliest platforms, focusing on INR-based crypto buying, selling, and account management.

Delta Exchange: Specializes in crypto investing for experienced traders. Users must distinguish the registered Indian entity from international offerings and account for leverage risks.

CoinSwitch stands out for users prioritizing ease of use alongside varied trading features, though the ideal choice depends on your specific goals and risk tolerance.

How to Choose and Verify a Platform

FIU registration is only one factor; it does not evaluate operational security, custody practices, or investment quality. Before opening an account, follow these steps:

Verify Legal Registration: Check the operating legal entity in the platform's terms and conditions, match it against official FIU-IND records, and check for regulatory notices or cancellations. Registration is not permanent confirmation of compliance, as FIU-IND can deny or cancel it where PMLA obligations are not met.

Calculate Total Costs: Factor in maker/taker fees, spreads, GST, withdrawal charges, and the 1% TDS under Section 194S, which applies to qualifying VDA sell transactions above an annual threshold (generally ₹10,000 or ₹50,000, depending on the payer's category) and can affect active trading capital.

Assess Security and Custody: Review two-factor authentication, custody disclosures, incident history, and customer support reliability.

Check Asset and INR Access: Confirm supported INR payment methods, withdrawal limits, and whether assets can be transferred to external wallets.

Match Features to Experience: Ensure the interface fits your knowledge level.

Always verify a platform's current FIU-IND status, fee structure, and withdrawal policies before committing funds.

Disclaimer: Crypto Products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory resource for any loss arising from such transactions.

The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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