Swiggy's quick-commerce arm Instamart has laid off around 340 employees as part of a restructuring exercise, with the job cuts primarily affecting corporate and support functions, sources told NDTV Profit.

The workforce reduction comes as the company looks to improve operational efficiencies amid increasing adoption of artificial intelligence AI, mounting losses and intensifying competition in the quick-commerce sector.

The affected departments are understood to be largely within corporate and support functions. However, there is no detailed breakdown of the roles or teams impacted by the exercise.

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The move comes under Instamart's new CEO Nandita Sinha, who took charge on August 3, succeeding Amitesh Jha. Sinha previously headed Myntra.

NDTV Profit reached out to Swiggy for a comment on the reported layoffs. The company did not respond to the queries.

The reported job cuts come at a time when Instamart is facing increased competition from rivals, including Eternal-owned Blinkit, Zepto, Flipkart Minutes and Amazon Now. The company's financial performance also highlights the pressure on its quick-commerce business.

In the September quarter, Instamart's adjusted EBITDA loss widened to Rs 895 crore from Rs 778 crore in the June quarter. Its adjusted EBITDA margin, however, improved marginally to -9.7% from -9.8% in the preceding quarter.

Instamart's net order value increased 13.4% sequentially to Rs 6,594 crore during the quarter. The company also added 69 dark stores, taking its total network to 1,240.

The restructuring follows a broader shift in Instamart's business strategy, including a greater focus on private-label products. The company has recently introduced Noice for snacks and beverages and Nectr for fresh fruits and vegetables, according to multiple media reports.

Swiggy CEO Sriharsha Majety, in the company's September-quarter earnings commentary, said the company views assortment as a curation exercise rather than a volume-driven strategy.

"We see assortment as a curation game rather than a volume game, and our aim is to enable consumers to buy better, not just offer more," Majety said.

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Swiggy is also preparing to transition Instamart towards an inventory-led business model following its shift to an Indian-owned and controlled company.

In its shareholder communication accompanying the September-quarter results, the company said the transition would begin in mid-Q3 FY27 and take two to three quarters to complete, according to The Economic Times. The proposed model is expected to give Swiggy greater control over inventory, pricing and product availability.

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