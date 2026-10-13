Swiggy Instamart Faces Food Safety Complaints Over Alleged Insects In Noice Products

Several consumers have raised concerns on social media over the quality and safety of products delivered through Swiggy Instamart, with videos and photographs allegedly showing insects in flour, worms in chocolates and mould inside cakes sold under the Noice brand.

In one widely shared video, a customer claimed to have found flies inside a sealed packet of freshly ground atta ordered through Swiggy. The user alleged that this was not the first time they had encountered problems with Noice products purchased through the platform and urged consumers to exercise caution.

“This is not the first time I am seeing issues with NOICE brand products ordered from SWIGGY,” the customer wrote, adding that flies were visible inside the unopened flour packet shortly after delivery.

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In another complaint, a customer shared a photograph allegedly showing a worm inside a Noice French Chocolate Rocher. The customer said, " Here is one of the worms in the chocolate. I did reach out to the customer care and they initiated the refund. But couverure chocolate is supposed to be high quality with coco butter, but didn't expect this."

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A separate complaint involved a Noice-branded cake ordered through Swiggy Instamart. According to the customer, the cake had mould inside despite being marketed as a healthier option with cleaner ingredients and no palm oil.

The customer said they had eaten a small portion before noticing the mould, raising concerns about potential health risks. As per the post, " Extremely disappointed with Swiggy Instamart. I ordered a Noice brand cake from @swiggyinstamart thinking I was choosing a healthier option — no palm oil, clean ingredients, and better quality. But to my shock, the cake had mold inside!"

"I ended up eating a small portion before noticing it. This is not just disappointing — it's a serious health risk. I reported the issue to Swiggy. While they refunded the amount, there was no assurance that something like this won't happen again. When you market something as a healthier choice, it needs to meet basic safety and hygiene standards."

The complaints have triggered discussions online about food safety, quality control and accountability in quick-commerce services, which promise rapid delivery of groceries and packaged food products.

While refunds may address individual customer grievances, the incidents have raised broader questions about product storage, inspection procedures, supply-chain monitoring and the checks carried out before items reach consumers.

NDTV Profit contacted Swiggy seeking its response to the complaints but had not received a reply at the time of publication.

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