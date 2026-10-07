Jubilant Foodworks Q2 Business Update: Revenue Grows In Double Digits, Domino's India Adds 88 Stores

Dominos pizza chain operator Jubilant Foodworks Ltd. reported double-digit growth in revenue in the quarter ended September 30, 2026, according to its latest business update.

The company's consolidated revenue rose 11.9% year-on-year to Rs 2,609 crore during the quarter. Standalone revenue increased 11.6% from a year earlier to Rs 1,886 crore.

Domino's India reported 4.1% like-for-like (LFL) growth from the same quarter previous year. This metric indicates growth from stores that have been operational.

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The company added 108 stores across its group network during the quarter, including 88 new Domino's India stores. Following these additions, Domino's India total store count stood at 2,601 at the end of the quarter.

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In the first quarter of fiscal 2027, Jubilant FoodWorks reported a steady set of numbers, with net profit jumping 5.7% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 97.2 crore, compared with Rs 92 crore in the year-ago quarter (Q1FY26).

In terms of operations, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 14.3% YoY to Rs 504 crore in Q1FY27, compared with Rs 441 crore in Q1FY26. Further, the EBITDA margin remained largely stable at 19.61% in Q1, against 19.58% in the year-ago quarter.

In the previous quarter, the company saw its net profit slip to 14% year-on-year and declared a divided of Rs 1.2 per share share. The Dominos pizza chain operator's revenue went up 6% year-on-year to Rs 1,680 crore from Rs 1,579 crore in the previous fiscal.

The firm's Ebitda witnessed a 12% year-on-year uptick to Rs 345 crore from Rs 309 crore in the preceding financial year. The Ebitda margin expaned to 20.5% from 19.6%. The company's pizza retail franchise Domino's India reported a 5% year-on-year growth in revenue. The company's like-for-like Revenue Growth was at 0.2% year-on-year for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026. Domino's India's order growth was up 10.4% on a year-on-year basis. Domino's like-for-like revenue growth for financial year 2026 was at 6.5% YoY.

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