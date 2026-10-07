TCS Q2 Preview: Profit May Rise 3.3% Amid Modest Revenue Growth, Margin Expansion. Here's What To Expect

Tata Consultancy Services Limited will announce its results for the Q2FY27, ended Sept 30, 2026, on Thursday, after-market trading hours. The company will host an Earnings conference call at 7:00 pm IST during which the leadership team will discuss financial performance and take questions.

Bloomberg estimates suggest revenue rise 1.2% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 73,152 crore from Rs 72,275 crore, while EBIT is projected to increase 2.8% to Rs 17,802 crore from Rs 17,317 crore. EBIT margin is expected to expand to 24.33% from 24% in the previous quarter. The net profit is estimated to rise 3.3% to Rs 13,794 crore, compared with Rs 13,349 crore in Q1.

TCS Q2 Preview (Consolidated, QoQ, Bloomberg Estimates)

Revenue seen 1.2% higher at Rs 73,152 crore versus Rs 72,275 crore

EBIT seen 2.8% higher at Rs 17,802 crore versus Rs 17,317 crore

EBIT margin seen at 24.33% versus 24%

Profit seen 3.3% higher at Rs 13,794 crore versus Rs 13,349 crore

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Here's what analysts are expecting from TCS Q1 results:

Jefferies

Expect QoQcc revenue growth to improve slightly in 2Q to 0.6% QoQcc led by UK and Europe and India regions.

Expect margins to be largely steady as any excess profits are likely to be reinvested in the business.

Deal wins are likely to be steady in the US$9-10bn range. Demand outlook especially in BFSI vertical, North America and European region.

Second Phase of BSNL deal and impact of AI on growth and execution at TCS amid boardroom uncertainty at Tata Sons will be key areas to watch.

Citi

Expect revenue growth of ~0.7% qoq in cc terms.

Margins likely to improve marginally qoq - limited operating leverage given slow growth.

Expect deal TCV to be in the range of approx $9-10b.

Key things to watch - demand outlook, margin trajectory, deal TCV and views on BFSI & Retail verticals.

JP Morgan

Expect organic TCS CC QQ revenue growth to be 0.4%.

Do not think the business model is broken and expect it to benefit from an eventual turn in the business cycle.

TCS is trading at -2SD on 5/10 yr P/E bands with low expectations going into earnings.

Key downside risk include Rupee appreciation vs the FX basket, lower-than-expected revenue growth, decrease in tech spends, and weak economic activity in the US.

CLSA

Macro is similar as in the previous quarter. TCS Is seeing positive momentum.

Win ratios have not deteriorated for TCS. Orderbook should be in US$7bn-US$9bn range excluding mega deals.

BFSI continues to lead growth, along with the tech services vertical.

Believe that the services industry market size has shrunk leading to no meaningful growth for TCS.

TCS are not seeing any incremental deflation due to AI.

ICICI Securities

Estimate revenue growth of 0.6% QoQ CC in Q2FY27, led by healthy deal ramp up in Jul'26/Aug'26, part

TCS is seeing recovery in its manufacturing vertical, but softness in retail and CMT continues.

Expect EBIT margins to increase slightly by 10bps QoQ, despite impact of wage hike.

Expect Q2FY27 deal TCV to be in line with previous four quarter average TCV run-rate of approximately $10bn.

HSBC

2Q27 sales growth for TCS is expected to be 0.6% q-o-q in USD terms and 0.8% q-o-q in organic CC terms

Expect the operating margin to improve q-o-q by c35bp on account of favourable currency movement and part absorption of wage hikes taken in Q1.

Systematix

Expect that CC revenue will grow by 0.6% QoQ, driven by recovery in international business.

BFSI and Manufacturing are expected to aid growth.

EBIT margin is expected to expand 10 bps QoQ; margins typically rebound in 2Q as the wage-revision impact eases.

Deal TCVs expected to be healthy around $9-10bn.

READ | TCS Q2 Results: Announcement Date, Dividend Record Date, Earnings Call, Share Price Performance

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