CoreWeave Picks Navi Mumbai For India Entry, Partners With AdaniConneX For 240 MW Data Centres

AI cloud-computing provider CoreWeave Inc. is continuing an expansion in Asia with its first data centers in India, part of a venture involving conglomerate Adani Group.

CoreWeave will use 240 megawatts of capacity at AdaniConneX Pvt.'s Taloja campus in Navi Mumbai, with an option to double that amount, the company said in a statement Wednesday. AdaniConneX is a joint venture of Adani Group and EdgeConneX.

CoreWeave is also setting up an office in India. The investment is expected to total in the multiple billions of dollars over the lifetime of the project, with the first data centers slated to come online in mid-2028.

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CoreWeave, based in Livingston, New Jersey, has been expanding geographically in order to boost available capacity and better serve global customers. In August, it announced its first foray into Asia with projects in Indonesia.

The company said that month that it had about 4.2 gigawatts' worth of contracted power — roughly equivalent to the output of four nuclear reactors. But with demand remaining high, Chief Executive Officer Mike Intrator said last month that the company is “largely sold out” of capacity. Energy availability, measured in megawatts or gigawatts, is the most common benchmark for data center capacity because securing power is usually the biggest factor.

CoreWeave will equip the Indian data centers with Nvidia Corp.'s latest Vera Rubin chips for use in tasks like training and running models, handling reasoning, and powering AI agents.

AdaniConneX is also one of the companies working on a massive India data center project for Alphabet Inc.'s Google. Data center capacity in India, particularly that designed for AI tasks is growing rapidly. After building roughly 2.2 gigawatts of operational capacity over the past three decades, India is expected to reach 12 gigawatts by 2030, according to a July report by Wood Mackenzie. AI-specific capacity alone is projected to jump almost 24-fold to 6.5 gigawatts.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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