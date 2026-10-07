Jaguar Type 01 Unveiled: Price, Range, Design, Features And Other Details

Jaguar has unveiled the Type 01, a four-door electric GT featuring a tri-motor powertrain, a 118kWh battery and a claimed EPA range of up to 400 miles.

Revealed in New York, the Type01 produces up to 1,016hp and 1,365Nm of torque, making it the most powerful Jaguar road car to date.

The Type 01 is the first production Jaguar based on the company's Jaguar Electric Architecture (JEA) and develops up to 1,016hp and 1,365Nm of torque. That makes it the most powerful road-going Jaguar yet. Production is scheduled to begin in 2027 at JLR's Solihull plant, with orders expected to open early that year, reported BBC.

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Design and Cabin

Jaguar has given the Type 01 a low-slung profile, long bonnet, short front overhang and extended rear section, complemented by 23-inch wheels. Its clean bodywork is supported by active aerodynamic technology, including adjustable vanes and a three-stage deployable spoiler. With a claimed drag coefficient of 0.23, Jaguar says it is the brand's most aerodynamic model.

The cabin takes a distinctive four-seat approach, with a central spine dividing the interior into individual spaces and a low rooline. A 24-inch single-glass OLED display forms the main driver interface, joined by a seven-inch touchscreen for frequently used functions. A premium audio system incorporates Sensory Audio seats and a full-width Panoramic Soundbar.

Electric Performance

The Type 01's 850-volt electrical system supports rapid charging, with Jaguar claiming that a 350kW DC charger can add up to 200 miles of range in about 13 minutes. The company quotes up to 450 miles of WLTP range, although final certification is still pending.

The tri-motor setup features Intelligent Torque Vectoring and propels the car from 0-62mph in 3.2 seconds. Jaguar has also targeted a 50:50 weight distribution and says its Formula E expertise helped develop the car's handling and driving character.

Price and Production

More than 360 patent applications have been associated with the Type 01. The car will be built in Britain, with its electric drive units and battery packs produced in Wolverhampton and pressed body panels manufactured at Halewood in Merseyside.

UK pricing starts at £130,000, with deliveries expected in the second half of 2027. Jaguar sees the Type 01 as the foundation for its next generation of luxury electric vehicles, combining high-performance engineering with a new design and technology direction.

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