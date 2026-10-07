Apple Eyes Smart-Home Push With LG Partnership For Smart Lock, Thermostat, Doorbell: Reports

Apple is reportedly expanding its ambitions in the smart home market through a partnership with LG Electronics, with the two companies developing a new range of connected home devices designed to work within its Home ecosystem.

According to reports, the planned lineup includes a smart deadbolt lock, thermostat and video doorbell, along with indoor, outdoor and floodlight security cameras.

The products would give Apple a broader hardware presence in the home while allowing LG to handle much of the manufacturing and product support. Despite Apple's involvement in their development, the devices are reportedly expected to carry the LG brand.

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The new accessories are being designed to integrate with Apple's upcoming smart home platform, which is expected to be centered around a new 6-inch square smart home hub. The display could be placed on a countertop or mounted on a wall, serving as a central interface for controlling connected devices and accessing Apple's Home ecosystem.

Connectivity is also expected to play a major role. Reports based on regulatory filings indicate that the new devices could support Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Thread and Matter, enabling them to communicate within the home while maintaining compatibility with broader smart home standards. The smart lock is reportedly set to include Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technology, potentially allowing proximity-based features such as automatically unlocking the door when an authorized user approaches with an iPhone or Apple Watch.

Broad connectivity comes standard, with support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Thread, and Matter. The door lock goes a step further by integrating Ultra-Wideband (UWB) for seamless, automatic unlocking as you walk up.

Apple's move would place it in more direct competition with established smart home platforms, particularly Amazon's Ring ecosystem, which already offers products such as doorbells, security cameras and other connected-home devices.

The broader smart home push is expected to coincide with Apple's planned October 13, 2026 event, where the company is reportedly preparing to introduce its new home hub alongside an updated HomePod mini and Apple TV. However, the LG-developed accessories are not expected to be available immediately. Reports indicate that consumers may have to wait until early 2027 before the new hardware reaches the market.

The partnership would represent a significant change in Apple's approach to the smart home. Rather than producing every category of accessory itself, Apple could use its software, ecosystem and device-integration expertise while relying on LG's manufacturing capabilities and established hardware business.

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