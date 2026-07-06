Jubilant Foodworks Q1 Update: Revenue Climbs 14%; Domino's Pizza Outlet Count Jumps By 58

Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd., the operator of Domino's Pizza, Popeyes and Dunkin' in India, reported a steady start to FY27, with consolidated revenue rising 14.1% year-on-year to Rs 2,569 crore during the first quarter, according to its latest business update filed with stock exchanges.

The company continued to strengthen its retail footprint, adding 76 net new stores across its group network during the quarter.

Of these, Domino's India accounted for 58 new outlets, reflecting the company's continued focus on expanding its presence across the country.

ALSO READ : Trade Setup For July 7: Nifty Bulls Eye 24,600 Breakout As Q1 Business Updates Boost Sentiment

Following the latest additions, Jubilant FoodWorks' total store network has grown to 3,721 outlets across its portfolio of brands.

On the demand front, Domino's India reported like-for-like (LFL) sales growth of 2.5 % year-on-year in the June quarter.

LFL growth measures sales performance at stores that have been operational for at least a year and is a key indicator of underlying consumer demand, excluding the impact of new store openings.

The latest operational update suggests that while same-store sales growth remained modest, the company continued to drive overall revenue through network expansion and increased scale.

ALSO READ : Titan Q1 Update: Domestic Business Up 37% As Tata Firm Adds 77 Stores; Jewellery Arm Grows 39%

Store additions have remained a key growth strategy for Jubilant FoodWorks as it seeks to deepen market penetration and cater to rising demand in both established and emerging markets.

Investors will now await the company's detailed financial results, which are expected to provide greater clarity on profitability, margins and demand trends across its portfolio of quick-service restaurant brands during the quarter.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.