This weekend, OTT platforms are bringing a fresh mix of South Indian movies and shows across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. From romantic dramas and thrillers to horror and comedy, this week's lineup offers a variety of genres for viewers to choose from.

Prime Video, Zee5, Netflix and ManoramaMAX are among the platforms bringing new South Indian content this weekend. Here's a complete list of OTT releases to watch.

Octopus (Zee5)

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Directed by Jeyachandra Hashmi, the series stars Ashwin Kumar, Archana Ravichandran, Vinoth Kishan, Sidhu Kumaresan and Kalaivani Bhaskar. The seven-episode suspense mystery thriller follows a close-knit neighbourhood that comes together to uncover the truth behind the disappearance of a young woman. Their search sets in motion a gripping chain of events that exposes several hidden realities.

Streaming from November 27.

Aadarsha Kutumbam House No. 47 (Netflix)

Also known as AK 47, Aadarsha Kutumbam House No. 47 is a family action comedy that marks the first collaboration between director Trivikram Srinivas and actor Venkatesh in this capacity. Srinidhi Shetty plays the female lead, while Nivetha Pethuraj, Nara Rohith, Rao Ramesh, Vennela Kishore, Satya, Brahmaji and Raja Prajwal play important roles.

Streaming from November 27.

Garividi Lakshmi (Prime Video)

The Telugu musical biopic follows an aspiring filmmaker who travels to Garividi village to uncover the forgotten life of Reddy Vijaya Lakshmi, a legendary North Andhra Burra Katha artist. Anandhi plays the titular role in the film, which is available to stream on Prime Video in five languages.

Streaming from November 26.

ALSO READ: OTT Releases This Weekend: Hanuman Ansh, Drishyam: The Conclusion And More; Movies Web Series To Watch

Sathyameva (Zee5)

Sathyameva is a Malayalam crime-drama web series directed by Deepu Karunakaran and produced by Aroma Cinemas. The series follows a former defence lawyer who is drawn back into a case to find a man's daughter, who has been missing for 20 years.

Streaming from November 27.

Corporate Love Story (Zee5)

The Kannada romantic drama revolves around two co-workers at a struggling dating-app startup in Bengaluru who gradually fall for each other during late nights at the office. However, workplace rivalries and family pressures threaten to come in the way of their relationship. Directed by Pannaga Bharana, the film stars Priyanka Upendra, Sanjana Doss and Pranav Sridhar.

Streaming from November 27.

Law and Order (ManoramaMAX)

Directed by Ranjith, the Malayalam action drama features a cameo by Mammootty. The film follows DySP Balagopal, who sets out to take down a criminal network after losing his son to a drug cartel in Kochi.

Streaming from November 27.

ALSO READ: Ramayana's Global Box Office Storm: Ranbir Starrer Becomes Highest-Grossing Indian Movie In 27 Countries

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.