The last weekend of November is here, and OTT platforms are bringing a fresh lineup of movies and web series for viewers. This week's releases offer a mix of genres, including devotional drama, thrillers, superhero adventures and murder mysteries. From the much-awaited Drishyam: The Conclusion to the devotional drama Hanuman Ansh, there is something for audiences with different tastes.

Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5 and Apple TV are among the platforms bringing new titles this week.

Here's a look at the movies and web series releasing on OTT platforms this weekend.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Hanuman Ansh (SonyLIV and Netflix)

Hanuman Ansh follows the spiritual journey of Neem Karoli Baba, played by Shobhinaw Satyaa. The film centres on a grieving boy who, after losing his mother, seeks divine intervention to reunite with her. His spiritual journey leads him to discover the values of selfless service, love and compassion.

The film will initially stream in Hindi on SonyLIV, while its other language versions will be available on Netflix.

Streaming from November 27 on SonyLIV and November 29 on Netflix.

Drishyam: The Conclusion (Netflix)

Starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu, Drishyam: The Conclusion is set to make its OTT debut following a successful run in Indian theatres. The film follows Crime Branch officer SP Rajveer Singh Tomar, played by Jaideep Ahlawat, who uncovers fresh evidence in Sam's murder case and reopens the investigation.

This puts Vijay Salgaonkar, played by Ajay Devgn, and his family under scrutiny once again. With the police closing in, Vijay must devise another plan to protect his loved ones, setting the stage for an intense battle of wits.

Streaming from November 27.

The Hunting Wives Season 2 (Netflix)

Sophie (Brittany Snow) and Margo (Malin Åkerman) find themselves on opposing sides at the beginning of the new season. However, buried secrets and new enemies soon bring them back together, drawing them into another dangerous game of power, manipulation and deception.

Streaming from November 26.

ALSO READ: Hanuman Ansh OTT Release: When Will Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada And Gujarati Versions Stream?

Spider-Man: Brand New Day (Netflix)

Tom Holland-starrer Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set four years after Doctor Strange's spell erases Peter Parker from everyone's memory. Peter begins developing painful and unpredictable new powers, prompting him to seek help from Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo).

He soon joins forces with the Punisher (Jon Bernthal) to stop a mysterious telepath, teenager Jean Grey (Sadie Sink), whose attempt to rescue her kidnapped sister triggers a destructive Hulk rampage. As Peter tries to calm Jean and prevent further chaos, he must also confront the consequences of his evolving abilities.

Streaming from November 26.

Dhai Chaal (JioHotstar)

The film follows college student Mayur (Gagan Arora), who finds himself navigating the ruthless world of politics. As he pursues his ambitions, his relationships and loyalties are put to the test, with every alliance coming at a price.

Streaming from November 27.

The Child (Netflix)

Based on Fernando Aramburu's novel of the same name, The Child explores the aftermath of a tragic incident in Spain's Basque Country. The Spanish drama revolves around the death of nine-year-old Nuco in a school gas explosion in 1980. Following the tragedy, his mother and grandfather struggle to cope with their loss while trying to rebuild their lives.

Streaming from November 27.

April X (Lionsgate Play)

Set in a dystopian future marked by crime and uncertainty, April X follows Baxter (Connor Storrie) as he embarks on a quest to find his missing twin sister, April (Lilly Krug). What begins as a desperate search soon draws him into a dangerous world filled with secrets, deception and unexpected encounters.

Streaming from November 27.

Supergirl (JioHotstar)

Based on the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic book series, the film follows Kara Zor-El (Milly Alcock) as she travels across the galaxy with her dog, Krypto. Along the way, she joins forces with young alien Ruthye Marye Knoll (Eve Ridley) to track down Krem of the Yellow Hills (Matthias Schoenaerts), who killed Ruthye's family and harmed Krypto.

Streaming from November 26.

Clashing Through the Snow (Prime Video)

Clashing Through the Snow is a Christmas romantic comedy starring Christopher Briney and Michelle Randolph in the lead roles. Directed by Carlson Young, the film follows Ryan Mitchell (Christopher Briney) and Hannah Hendricks (Michelle Randolph), who work as editors for separate publishing companies. When an unexpected snowstorm leads to the cancellation of all flights, the two are forced to travel together to New York in a rented car. Their unexpected road trip sets the stage for a festive journey filled with romance and surprises.

Streaming from November 23.

ALSO READ: Ramayana Box Office: Will Film Cross Rs 1,000 Crore India Net Mark This Weekend? Just Rs 8 Crore Away

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.