The release of Netflix's upcoming Pakistani series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo is facing growing opposition in India. After the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA), the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has threatened to withdraw its workers and halt Netflix shoots across the country if the platform streams the series in India.

FWICE President BN Tiwari issued a warning to the streaming giant on Thursday, stating that the federation would withdraw its workforce from all Netflix productions currently underway in India if it failed to reconsider the release.

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Speaking to news agency ANI, Tiwari said that streaming platforms operating in India had been instructed by the government last year not to showcase Pakistani content.

“Netflix had also assured the government that it would not stream material contrary to India's policies or national interests. Despite that, they have now launched the promo for a Pakistani series, and the show will also be released soon. I know that their control is from America and the telecast happens from there; otherwise, if it had been from any corner of India, we would have stopped it by now,” he said.

Making the federation's position clear, he said that its guiding principle was ‘Nation First' and warned of consequences if the platform did not reconsider its decision.

“Netflix has been in our good books until now. If they do not stop this, then wherever their shooting is taking place, I will pull our people out from there, and their shooting at every location will be stopped,” he said.

“Whoever Is Not With Our Country Is Not With Us:” FWICE President

The FWICE president reiterated the federation's opposition to any professional association with Pakistani artists. He said its members would not work with them and added that the body issues non-cooperation notices against Indian industry members who collaborate with Pakistani organisers overseas.

Claiming that FWICE represents nearly 95% of workers, technicians and artists in the entertainment industry, Tiwari said Netflix's decision could affect its relationship with a significant section of India's entertainment workforce.

“Whoever is not with our country is not with us,” he concluded.

The federation, which represents nearly five lakh workers through various unions and professional associations across the film and entertainment industries in West India, had previously written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention to prevent the series from being released in India.

I&B Ministry Reminds Netflix Of Its 2025 Advisory

On Thursday, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting asked Netflix to adhere to its 2025 advisory of not making Pakistani-origin films and series available to Indian subscribers.

Following the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, India's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) issued an advisory on May 8, 2025, directing OTT platforms and streaming services to stop hosting Pakistani-origin content (including web series, films, songs, and podcasts).

In June 2025, Netflix reportedly assured the ministry that no Pakistani films or series were being made available to Indian subscribers.

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What Is Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo About?

Based on Pakistani author Farhat Ishtiaq's bestselling Urdu novel of the same name, published in 2013, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo is Netflix's first Pakistani original. The series, created, directed and produced by Momina Duraid, revolves around six love stories spanning three generations.

The show features an ensemble cast of Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Sanam Saeed, Ahad Raza Mir, Iqra Aziz, Hania Aamir and Hamza Ali Abbasi and is scheduled to release on December 4.

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