Tesla CEO Elon Musk's brief video appearance at the launch of the company's first store in Argentina took an unexpected turn after he struggled to deliver his message.

The nearly two-minute interaction, which saw him pause repeatedly and make unusual facial expressions, has since gone viral on social media.

The event, held in Buenos Aires on November 20, was attended by Argentine President Javier Milei, who introduced Musk during the launch.

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However, instead of appearing in person, the billionaire joined the gathering through a live video call from an aircraft.

Musk appeared on a large screen inside the venue as he addressed the audience. Despite the occasion marking Tesla's formal entry into the Argentine market, his brief remarks appeared unprepared, with the CEO repeatedly pausing and struggling to find the right words.

At one point, Musk acknowledged that he was not entirely sure what to say, before thanking the audience for welcoming Tesla to the country. He also briefly spoke about the company's plans to expand its presence in Argentina.

“Um, yeah, really really hope you're — you're enjoying th-the cars, uh, so, um…” — a long pause — “yeah,” he began.

“Anyway, um, yeah, I'm actually quite not sure what to say, except thank you for welcoming Tesla to, uh, Argentina, and uh, yeah” — another agonizing break — “yeah. Well, yeah. All right. Sorry I'm not quite sure what to say. So, uh, except, uh, yeah. Thank you for having Tesla in Argentina.”

Elon Musk's Awkward Video Call Goes Viral

The interaction lasted a little over two minutes and was marked by several pauses, hesitant remarks and unusual facial expressions. The audience could be heard laughing during parts of the exchange, while Milei watched from the venue.

Musk eventually ended the call without much of a conclusion, adding to the awkwardness of the moment. Clips of the interaction quickly spread across X, drawing reactions from users in Argentina and other parts of the world.

Some social media users poked fun at Musk's apparent lack of preparation, while others made jokes about his past public appearances and reported drug use. However, these online reactions do not establish anything about his condition during the call.

Internet personality and activist Matt Bernstein also joined the conversation, joking on X: "He is at war with ketamine, and I'm on the ketamine's side."

“He is at war with ketamine,” joked the internet celebrity and activist Matt Bernstein, “and I'm on the ketamine's side.”

Tesla Opens First Store In Argentina

The unusual video appearance came during a major milestone for Tesla, which officially opened its first store in Argentina on November 20.

The move expands the electric vehicle maker's presence in Latin America, where it already operates in markets including Chile, Colombia and Uruguay.

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Tesla's entry into Argentina comes as President Milei's government moves towards a more open vehicle import policy. The company's Argentine website lists the Model 3 and Model Y for customers in the country.

The launch also comes amid discussions around expanding electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Argentine state energy company YPF had signed a letter of intent with Tesla in June to explore cooperation on fast-charging networks and energy storage.

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