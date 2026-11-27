Atal Pension Yojana (APY) is a government-backed pension scheme that is designed to protect the unorganised sector. Unlike the National Pension System (NPS), the Atal Pension Scheme offers a fixed lifetime maximum income of Rs 5,000 and is not market-linked. In comparison, the NPS is a market-linked retirement savings scheme in which pension benefits depend on investment performance and accumulated corpus.

ALSO READ: NPS Beats Mutual Funds On Long-Term Returns, Says PFRDA Chairman; Seeks Banks' Support For Expansion

Key Features

Atal Pension Yojana provides a guaranteed minimum monthly pension of Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 starting at age 60 for non-taxpaying citizens aged 18-40. Investments in it can start with as less as Rs 42. In this case, the government bears the responsibility for the lifetime pension. This is mainly targeted for the unorganised sector workers seeking assured pension.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The National Pension System (NPS) builds a market-linked retirement corpus with broader eligibility. While both schemes are regulated by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), NPS has a minimum contribution requirement of Rs 1,000 per financial year. Here, since the returns are market linked, there is no guarantee and the risk needs to be borne by the investor. As a scheme, NPS is more suitable for those seeking long-term retirement wealth creation.

Eligibility

In NPS, salaried employees, corporate workers, self-employed and even gig workers can participate either through their employer or voluntarily between the ages of 18 and 70. Minors under the age of 18 can join via NPS Vatsalya.

In case of Atal Pension Yojana, the key eligibility distinction is that taxpayers cannot participate in it. Anyone between the age of 18 and 40, mainly in the unorganised sector, can take the benefit of this scheme, with contributions depending on age and desired pension.

Suitability

For taxpayers, the Atal Pension Yojana cannot be availed. So they can build their retirement corpus with the help of NPS. However, those with income below the tax threshold can consider mixing both options.

Atal Yojana comes with a very low contribution amount starting from just Rs 42 per month. A guaranteed lifetime income between Rs 1,000 and Rs 5,000 can act as a supplementary income. However, it should not be your primary retirement fund as the value of Rs 5,000 will keep eroding with time, reducing its purchasing power significantly.

If you have Rs 25,000 per month salary, contributing as little as Rs 2,000 into NPS with an annual 10% step-up over 26 years, can build you a solid corpus for retirement:

Monthly amount: Rs 2,000

Step-Up % (annual): 10%

Investment duration: 26 years

Expected rate of return: 12%

Invested amount: Rs 26,20,362

Estimated returns: Rs 72,92,792

Total value: Rs 99,13,155

If you keep contributing till 30 years, the power of compounding can push your corpus to potentially Rs 1.75 crore. This is why you should focus on schemes like NPS or mutual funds or employee provident fund to build your primary retirement corpus.

ALSO READ: Govt Announces Bank Camps From October 21; Nominations, Pension Schemes Services You Can Avail

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.