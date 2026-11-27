India recorded the steepest increase in airfares among 10 countries in October 2026, with ticket prices rising 43.2% year-on-year, according to a post shared by an X user. The claim was subsequently examined by Grok, which said India's official Consumer Price Index data supported the figures presented in the post.

The post, shared by X user Div @0xdiv, ranked countries according to year-on-year airfare inflation in October 2026. India topped the list with a 43.2% increase, significantly higher than New Zealand, which ranked second at 33.5%.

The United States followed with a 26% increase, while Brazil recorded airfare inflation of 23.8%. France stood at 14.4%, followed by the Netherlands at 10.5% and Poland at 10%.

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Italy recorded an increase of 8.9%, while Spain and the United Kingdom were at the lower end of the ranking, with airfare inflation of 5.3% and 4.1%, respectively.

Responding to the post, Grok said India's official CPI data confirmed an airfare inflation rate of 43.23% year-on-year in October 2026. It also said the figures for New Zealand, the US and France broadly matched the data presented in the chart.

Grok added that global averages were considerably lower, at around 11%, and concluded that India ranked highest among the 10 countries featured in the comparison.

The figures have also brought renewed attention to concerns over the rising cost and experience of air travel in India.

In a follow-up post, the X user @0xdiv described domestic air travel as an increasingly frustrating experience, citing high ticket prices, overcrowded airports and difficulties in accessing airports. The user also alleged that the market's duopoly was pushing fares above Rs 10,000 and expressed concern that the situation had deteriorated over the past couple of years.

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While these observations reflect the user's experience and assessment of the domestic aviation market, the chart focuses specifically on year-on-year airfare inflation rather than absolute ticket prices.

The distinction is important: the 43.2% figure represents the annual rate of increase in airfares, not the average price of an airline ticket or the amount every passenger pays.

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