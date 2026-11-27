Former India captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth has urged the national team management and selectors to give teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi opportunities across all three formats.

The former indian opener comments came few days after the 15-year-old produced a record-breaking innings of 204 off just 53 balls against the United Arab Emirates in the Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament.

Sooryavanshi smashed 28 sixes and seven fours during his remarkable knock in Doha on November 24. He reached his century in just 28 balls before completing his double century off 52 deliveries, setting records for the fastest List A hundred and double hundred.

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Speaking on his YouTube channel, Srikkanth described Sooryavanshi as an all-format player and said the youngster could win matches for India on his own. He also called on the selectors to consider him for the Test squad and include him in India's plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

‘Take Him To 2027 World Cup': Srikkanth's Advice To Selectors

"He is an all-format player. You don't want to play him in Tests, okay, but at least keep him in the 15. There is no questioning now. Sri Lanka will be coming for ODIs, give him a chance there. Put him in and let him play ODIs against them. If you really want to develop Suryavanshi, take him to the 2027 World Cup. Let him be in the 15. One day he will win you games single-handedly," said Srikkanth.

Srikkanth said Sooryavanshi should be considered for India's ODI side, particularly with the team set to play a series against Sri Lanka. He also argued that the teenager should be part of the 15-member squad for Test cricket, even if the team management does not immediately include him in the playing XI.

"The way he is batting, power alone is not enough. You need timing as well. It is not just about power, it is also about his confidence. He looked so still and calm. He does not look ruffled. The greatest thing is that he knows exactly what he is doing. This is genius. First came the god of cricket, Sachin Tendulkar, then the King Virat Kohli, and now he is the son of the god of cricket. If you do not encourage this guy and keep saying that he has to be groomed, it is unfair. You are going to spoil a cricketer this way. Team management and selectors, please wake up," he added.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Record-Breaking 204 Against UAE

Sooryavanshi's innings against the UAE was one of the most remarkable performances in List A cricket. The left-handed batter hit 204 off 53 deliveries, including 28 sixes and seven fours, as India A chased down a target of 250 in just 14.2 overs.

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The UAE had scored 249 for eight in their 50 overs. India A reached 254 for three to register a seven-wicket victory and secure a place in the semi-finals.

Sooryavanshi's 28-ball century broke the previous List A record of 29 balls, held by Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk. His 52-ball double century also bettered the previous record of 103 deliveries, held by New Zealand's Chad Bowes.

The 15-year-old's 28 sixes set another List A record for the most maximums in a single innings.

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