The ICICI Amazon Pay credit card has emerged as the community's top choice for beginners in a 2026 credit card ranking shared on Reddit's IndianCreditCards forum. Slice Credit Card secured the second position, while SBI Cashback and HDFC Millennia featured among the other recommended options.

The results are part of the subreddit's 2026 Credit Card Series, which collects community recommendations across categories such as travel, cashback, dining and beginner-friendly cards.

In the beginners' category, ICICI Amazon Pay received 153 upvotes and 21 recommending comments. Slice followed with 15 upvotes and nine recommending comments.

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The ranking assigned ICICI Amazon Pay a score of 65.5%, far ahead of Slice at 14.5%. SBI Cashback stood third with 7.7%, followed by HDFC Millennia at 3.1%. HDFC MoneyBack+, HDFC PhonePe Ultimo, HSBC Live+, Kiwi Credit Card, SuperMoney FD Credit Card and Utkarsh SuperCard completed the top 10.

Why Reddit Users Picked These Cards

Community members favoured the ICICI Amazon Pay card for its lifetime-free status, ease of use and reward structure. The card offers 5% cashback on Amazon purchases for Prime members and 3% for non-Prime members. Users also highlighted 2% cashback on bill payments and gift cards, with no stated caps in the community summary.

Slice received support for its relatively easy approval process and flat 1% cashback. One member also cited a Rs 62,000 credit limit received as a student, describing the card as beginner-friendly.

However, the discussion included cautions. Some users said ICICI Amazon Pay may be difficult for applicants without an established CIBIL or credit history, citing multiple rejection experiences.

SBI Cashback also faced criticism because it is not lifetime-free and has spending caps and merchant category code restrictions.

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How The Community Ranking Was Calculated

The analysis covered 78 comments from 87 Reddit comments, after excluding five. An AI model tagged recommendations, but a script counted the votes. Each member counted only once per card.

The final score gave equal weight to the number of recommending members and total upvotes.

The ranking reflects community opinion, not an official assessment of card value or approval likelihood. The subreddit has around 40,000 members and reports 40,000 weekly visitors.

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