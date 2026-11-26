If you have Rs 1 lakh debt in credit card, how soon you can pay it back can take anywhere from a few months to several years. The timeline will be mainly influenced by the repayment amount, interest rate and your spending habits.

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Credit cards in India typically charge interest of around 3% to 3.75% per month (36% to 45% annually). If you pay only the minimum amount due, most of your payment may go towards interest. Minimum due is not the same as the actual repayment amount. It is only the minimum amount you must pay by the due date to avoid late payment charges and keep your account from being treated as unpaid.

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Paying only the minimum due does not prevent interest from accumulating on the remaining outstanding balance.

For example, assuming an interest rate of 3.5% per month and no additional spending:

If you decide to pay back Rs 5,000 per month, it would take:

Total outstanding debt: Rs 1,00,000

Monthly interest rate: 3.5%

Monthly interest (first month): Rs 3,500

Monthly repayment: Rs 5,000

Principal repaid in the first month: Rs 1,500

Estimated repayment period: 27 months (approximately 2 years and 3 months).

Similarly, if you decide to pay back Rs 10,000 per month, it would take:

Total outstanding debt: Rs 1,00,000

Monthly interest rate: 3.5%

Monthly interest (first month): Rs 3,500

Monthly repayment: Rs 10,000

Principal repaid in the first month: Rs 6,500

Estimated repayment period: 12 months (approximately 1 year).

How To Pay Credit Card Debt Faster:

To repay your debt faster, stop using the card for new purchases. You will need to focus on paying more than the minimum due and prioritise high-interest balances.

You can also opt one of the these two popular debt clearing methods:

Debt Avalanche: Pay off the credit card with the highest interest rate first. This helps you save money on interest.

Debt Snowball: Pay off the card with the smallest outstanding balance first. Clearing smaller debts gives you motivation to tackle bigger ones.

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Your ability to repay the debt will depend on how well you can handle the cash flow and maintain your repayment consistency without taking on additional debt. You can also choose to use the debt consolidation method by replacing your multiple loans with a single personal loan with the help of your bank. This can make repayments easier to manage and may reduce your overall interest cost, if you can strike the right deal with your bank.

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