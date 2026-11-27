Shraddha Kapoor is awaiting the release of her biographical drama, Eetha, in which she will be seen portraying celebrated Lavani and Tamasha performer Vithabai Narayangaonkar. While the actress underwent extensive training to master the traditional dance form, National Award-winning choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant has now revealed another interesting detail about her transformation for the film.

In a recent interview with Variety India, Merchant shared that Shraddha gained around 10-12 kgs for the second half and climax song of the film.

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The choreographer revealed that the actress first underwent character workshops with director Laxman Utekar, followed by dance training with two Lavani performers, the late Shakuntala Nagarkar and Akshay Malvankar.

Recalling the preparations, Merchant said, “Shraddha began with character workshops alongside Laxman Utekar, followed by dance workshops with two Lavani performers: the late Shakuntala Nagarkar and Akshay Malvankar. Even while battling cancer and undergoing treatment, Shakuntala tai led a seven- to ten-day workshop to pass on the essence of connecting with an audience and adjusting to heavy, traditional 1940s-50s ghungroos (musical anklets).”

She further revealed that director Laxman Utekar decided to shoot the film in reverse order, beginning with the second half and the climax song. This meant Shraddha had to prepare for the sequences after gaining approximately 10-12 kgs for that portion of the story.

Explaining the physical challenges involved, Merchant said, “Extra weight increases strain on the knees, calves, and stamina during fast transitions, so we pushed through gruelling rehearsals and conditioning, taking it hour by hour.”

The choreographer recalled an unfortunate incident during the shoot of the climax sequence. She revealed, “Just before lunch on the second day of shooting that climax sequence, Shraddha suffered a serious injury: dancing barefoot on a floor warmed by daytime heat created friction and risk.”

The incident rattled everyone's morale, but after a six-week to two-month break and strict physiotherapy, the team resumed work with greater precautions. Merchant added that mandatory warm-up, cool-down and physiotherapy protocols were introduced for all subsequent Lavani sequences.

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All About Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha

Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Eetha is based on the life of Vithabai Narayangaonkar, one of Maharashtra's celebrated Tamasha and Lavani performers. The film traces her journey to fame, personal struggles and contribution to the state's folk theatre tradition.

Headlined by Shraddha Kapoor, the film also stars Randeep Hooda, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Anant Joshi, Siddharth Jadhav, Akshara Singh, Ulka Gupta and Nana Patekar.

The biographical drama will be released in theatres on December 4, 2026. It will clash with Naga Chaitanya's Vrushakarma and Salman Khan's war drama, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace.

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