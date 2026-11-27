Charlie Munger once said three things could cause a smart man to go broke: "liquor, ladies and leverage." Warren Buffett followed up on this, saying it's only leverage that can bankrupt someone-quipping that Munger added the other two only because they, too, start with L.

The financial universe is filled with quotes that warn against the dangers of leverage.

So, is leverage truly a nasty thing? And what should the average investor make of Anand Rathi Wealth Management CEO Feroze Azeez's September comment that he was borrowing, in his personal capacity, Rs 100 crore+ to invest in the market.

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The thing with leverage is, as another saying goes, irrational markets may force you to act irrationally. If you're a trader, you could get a margin call and be forced to exit. Even if you're investing for the medium term, a seemingly cheap market could get cheaper still, causing near-term losses that make you question your decision.

What this means is that leverage decisions need to be taken with a few rules in mind:

Imagine the worst outcome: In the NDTV Profit interview, Azeez said he would be okay even if the Nifty fell to 21,000. In other words, Azeez believed that he would be fine financially even if stocks fell further.

Leverage according to your net worth: Azeez made it clear that his borrowing was within safe limits of his own net worth. A smart leverage position should keep a person alive to fight another day even if the trade goes against them.

Know what you're doing: While it is true that near-term market directions can be difficult to predict, leverage positions should be a function of conviction backed by a robust understanding of what you're doing. As Buffett further said, "when you combine leverage with ignorance, you get some interesting results."

Azeez's conviction stemmed from the fact that long periods of underperformance lead to periods of outperformance.

His September bet was that there was a 95% probability that equity would beat debt returns over the next few years.

"If you take 10 decisions having a high probability, one would still go wrong, but you will be good with the rest of the nine," he said.

In light of the recent market rally-the Nifty is up about 15% from its recent low-Azeez was asked if he would take some of the money off the table.

His view: the market still seems good to deliver 12-13% CAGR over the next few years.

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