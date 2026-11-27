Panchayat is gearing up to return with its fifth instalment, taking viewers back to the familiar lanes of Phulera. After four seasons filled with village politics, humour and personal drama, Panchayat will pick up from where it left off, bringing back its much-loved characters. As fans wait for the new season, Sony Music India has unveiled a song from the series.

Titled Rang Daali, the track has been crooned by Udit Narayan and Deepali Sathe and composed by Anurag Saikia, while Juno has penned the lyrics.

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Set against the backdrop of Holi celebrations, the song features the residents of Phulera coming together to celebrate the festival. The characters can be seen enjoying themselves, throwing colours and playing with water guns.

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Sharing the song's video on Instagram, Sony Music India wrote, “Mausam hoga rangeen aur charo taraf chayegi khushali, jab Phulera ke galiyon mein chalengi pichkari aur sang bajega Rang Daali!”

Panchayat Season 5: Plot

The trailer brings back the familiar residents of Phulera, along with the everyday village moments that have become synonymous with the series. This time, the village is witnessing a major change in its power dynamics.

Power has changed hands in Phulera, with Banrakas taking over as Pradhan. The village's long-time chief, Brij Bhushan Dubey, played by Raghubir Yadav, finds himself out of the job. After calling the shots for years, Pradhanji must now watch someone else run the village.

The Panchayat Season 5 trailer shows Banrakas settling into the Pradhan's chair and making decisions on his own terms, while the former Pradhan looks on. This shift in power is expected to play a major role in the upcoming season and bring new challenges for the residents.

Jitendra Kumar's character Sachivji, meanwhile, is also dealing with changes in his personal life. The trailer offers glimpses of Abhishek and Rinki, played by Sanvikaa, hinting that their relationship may face a few complications.

Abhishek and Rinki's love story has gradually developed over the previous seasons but remains one of the show's unresolved storylines. The new instalment will reveal whether the two take their relationship forward amid the changing circumstances in Phulera.

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Panchayat Season 5: Cast And Release Date

Created by The Viral Fever (TVF) and written by Chandan Kumar, Panchayat will see its original cast returning for the fifth season. Jitendra Kumar will reprise his role as Abhishek Tripathi, while Neena Gupta will return as Manju Devi and Raghubir Yadav as Brij Bhushan Dubey.

Faisal Malik will be seen once again as Prahlad Pandey, Chandan Roy as Vikas and Sanvikaa as Rinki. The supporting cast also includes Durgesh Kumar, Ashok Pathak, Sunita Rajwar, Bulloo Kumar and Pankaj Jha.

Fans can catch the new season of Panchayat on Prime Video on December 3.

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