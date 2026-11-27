For salaried employees, retirement planning often comes with a built-in safety net. A portion of their salary may flow into the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF), while pension benefits, gratuity and employer contributions can add to their long-term financial cushion. But for self-employed Indians, no employer automatically sets aside money for the future.

A freelancer, consultant, entrepreneur, shop owner or independent professional has to build that retirement corpus almost entirely on their own. The good news is that the absence of EPF does not mean retirement has to mean a sudden stop in income. With disciplined investing and a clear plan, self-employed individuals can create their own retirement income stream.

Start with a retirement number

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The first step is to estimate how much money will be needed after retirement. Instead of simply choosing a round figure, calculate current monthly expenses and adjust them for inflation.

For example, if a person spends Rs 50,000 a month today, that expense could be significantly higher two or three decades from now. Housing, healthcare, insurance, travel and everyday living costs should all be factored into the estimate.

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Build your own retirement basket

Self-employed individuals can use a combination of investment products rather than depending on a single source.

The National Pension System (NPS) can be one option for creating a dedicated retirement corpus, while Public Provident Fund (PPF) can provide a long-term, government-backed savings avenue.

Mutual funds, particularly diversified equity funds, can also play a role for investors with a long investment horizon and an appropriate risk appetite. As retirement approaches, gradually increasing the allocation towards relatively stable and income-generating assets can help reduce dependence on market-linked investments.

Create income, not just a corpus

Building a large retirement corpus is only half the job. The bigger question is how to turn that money into regular income.

A retirement portfolio can potentially combine interest income, dividends, systematic withdrawals from mutual funds and income from other assets. Rental income or a small business that requires limited active involvement can also become part of the retirement-income mix.

Keep the retirement fund separate

For self-employed professionals, irregular income can make investing difficult. Setting up an automatic monthly investment during good-income months—and increasing contributions when earnings rise—can bring discipline to the process.

The key is to treat retirement savings as a non-negotiable business expense. There may be no employer contribution, but there can still be a retirement plan. The earlier that plan begins, the more time compounding gets to do the heavy lifting.

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