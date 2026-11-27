Some films continue to spark conversations long after their release. Actor Kanwaljit Singh recently shared his thoughts on Satluj and the debate surrounding the film.

Kanwaljit Singh On Freedom Of Speech

In an exclusive interview with NDTV's Hardika Gupta, Kanwaljit Singh said creative ideas should get an opportunity to reach audiences before they are judged.

"This is strangling ideas before they reach the audience. They talk about free speech and all. You know, it's really disappointing when things like that happen."

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The actor said those who disagree with a filmmaker's viewpoint can present their own perspective through another work.

"We talk about freedom of speech. Where is freedom of speech? And people who are against it, I always tell them that this was an idea of the director or the artist who has done this. But if you have a different point of view, you make your own thing. Let the world know you don't agree with this point of view and that you have another. Make another film. But you don't put this film to rest."

Kanwaljit Singh On His Character In Satluj

Kanwaljit Singh also reflected on the character he played in Satluj, describing it as unlike his earlier roles. He said the character has received different reactions from viewers.

"I did Satluj. It was different, absolutely entirely different. You know, some people hate him, and some people love him, because he did manage to finish the terrorism in Punjab. So some people like him, some people don't. Not everyone will like him or see him the same way."

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The actor also spoke about Dindora and said he is enjoying the opportunities coming his way.

"So, yeah, in fact, I am getting various kinds of roles, which I am really enjoying."

Kanwaljit Singh On Typecasting In Bollywood

The actor also spoke about how an established screen image can affect the kind of roles an actor continues to receive.

"See, I am surprised myself also. I thought, you know, when I switch over to character roles, character roles are different. But it doesn't mean that you will get different character roles. You are stuck with an image, so you keep getting the same kind of roles all the time."

He said he was fortunate to get different parts, including roles in Mrs., Ishq-e-Nadan and a comic, grumpy character.

Kanwaljit Singh is currently shooting The Family I Chose in Gangtok. He described his character as an intense and very strict father, while choosing not to reveal details about the story before its release.

Satluj Removed From ZEE5

Directed by Honey Trehan, Satluj premiered on ZEE5 on July 3, 2026, following a prolonged certification battle. It was taken down in India on July 5, two days after its release. ZEE5 later said the film would remain unavailable in India until further notice.

Starring Diljit Dosanjh, the film was earlier titled Punjab '95 and is based on human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who investigated alleged extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances in Punjab during the 1980s and 1990s.

The project had faced a dispute with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which reportedly sought 127 cuts when the film was submitted for certification. The makers did not agree to the suggested cuts. Government sources later cited security concerns and obligations under the Information Technology Rules, 2021, in connection with its removal.

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