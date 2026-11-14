Airfares Rise 50% In 15 Days, Delhi Traders' Body Seeks Centre's Intervention

Domestic airfares have risen by nearly 50% over the past 15 days, according to the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), which has urged the Centre to regulate ticket prices and introduce an upper fare cap amid Chhath Puja and the wedding season.

The Delhi-based traders' body has written to Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu seeking government intervention. CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal said the surge was hurting not only traders but also middle-class families and other passengers travelling during the festive period, NDTV reported.

The wedding season begins on November 20, and demand for Chhath-related travel is already high, CTI said. A survey conducted by the body found that fares on several routes from Delhi had nearly doubled compared with a few days ago.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

It cited Rs 18,000 for Delhi-Patna, Rs 20,000 for Delhi-Darbhanga and Rs 15,000 for Delhi-Mumbai. Delhi-Bengaluru tickets were quoted at Rs 16,000-18,000, Delhi-Hyderabad at Rs 11,000-15,000 and Delhi-Ahmedabad at Rs 11,000.

CTI has put forward five demands. It wants the government to step in against what it calls excessive pricing by airlines in periods of high demand, and to set a maximum permissible fare for each route. It has also proposed a transparent fare structure linked to distance travelled, arguing that prices should reflect the kilometres flown.

ALSO READ | Don't Travel By Air: Supreme Court Denies Urgent Listing Of Plea Alleging 700% Hike In Airfares

On supply, the body has called for more flights on busy sectors, including Delhi-Patna, Delhi-Darbhanga, Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Bengaluru. It has also suggested encouraging two to three new airlines to enter the market, saying greater competition could bring fares down.

Fares Are Market-Driven

Airfares in India are not set by the government. Airlines use dynamic pricing, under which fares rise as the travel date nears and cheaper seats sell out.

Festivals such as Diwali, Chhath and Holi, along with the wedding season, routinely push up prices on routes to Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and other large destination markets.

Airlines have typically said fares reflect demand, capacity and operating costs.

The government has stepped in only in exceptional circumstances. After widespread flight disruptions in December 2025, the civil aviation ministry capped fares by distance for a limited period. CTI's demand goes further, asking for a standing mechanism that would apply during every peak season.

ALSO READ | 'Every Business Has To...': IndiGo CEO Willie Walsh On Government's Airfare Regulation Plans

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.