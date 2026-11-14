'Found Me My Cupcake For Life': Dhvani Bhanushali Announces Engagement With Boyfriend Yash Bhanushali

Singer Dhvani Bhanushali has announced her engagement to boyfriend Yash Bhanushali. The Vaaste singer shared the news on Instagram, posting a series of romantic pictures from the proposal. Sharing the photographs, Dhvani captioned the post, "Found me my cupcake for life. Said yessss."

The pictures capture the couple celebrating their engagement and sharing affectionate moments at a scenic location, with hills, a lake and a beautiful sunset forming the backdrop.

For the occasion, Dhvani opted for a brown tank top paired with a leather skirt and matching footwear, while Yash complemented her look in a white shirt, colourful jacket, denim jeans and matching shoes.

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In the first picture, Dhvani is seen hugging Yash tightly after the proposal, while an arch bearing the words ‘Will You Marry Me?' can be spotted in the background. Another photograph shows Yash planting a kiss on Dhvani's cheek as she holds a glass. In a third picture, the singer proudly flaunts her diamond engagement ring as the couple poses against the sunset.

Soon after the engagement announcement, congratulatory messages poured in from friends and fellow members of the music industry. Singers Sukriti Kakar and Asees Kaur were among those who showered the couple with love.

Commenting on the post, Sukriti Kakar wrote, “Congratulations.” Asees Kaur also extended her wishes to the couple.

The engagement marks a new chapter in Dhvani Bhanushali's personal life. She began her musical journey in 2018 and rose to fame with her 2019 hit single Vaaste. She is known for popular songs such as Dilbar from Satyameva Jayate, Duniyaa from Luka Chuppi, Psycho Saiyaan from Saaho and Leja Re, among others. She made her acting debut with the 2024 film Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam.

Meanwhile, according to media reports, her fiancé, Yash Bhanushali, is an entrepreneur with interests in the gaming, esports and creative industries. He is also associated with Orangutan, an Indian gaming and esports organisation.

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