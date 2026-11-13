Preetika Rao Ties The Knot In Bengaluru, Keeps Husband's Face Hidden; Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Attends

Television actor Preetika Rao has tied the knot in Bengaluru. The Beintehaa actor, who is also Bollywood actor Amrita Rao's sister, announced her wedding through an Instagram post.

Preetika got married at the Art of Living ashram in Bengaluru in the presence of her family, relatives and close friends. Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar also attended the ceremony and blessed the couple.

Preetika shared photos from the wedding on Instagram but kept her husband's identity private by blurring his face. She thanked her family, friends and Gurudev for being part of the occasion.

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“With the blessings of my Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar ji @gurudev, my beloved parents, sister Amrita, relatives and friends, I got married at the beautiful and serene Art Of Living venue in Bengaluru... Gurudev personally graced my wedding and showered his blessings, which was truly the highlight for me,” she wrote.

Preetika also spoke about her new family and said she is now married into a traditional Tam-Brahm family. She noted that the culture is similar to her Mangalorean roots in Karnataka

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Why Preetika Rao Kept Wedding Pictures Private

The actor said she chose to post only a few pictures from the ceremony, as she wanted to keep the occasion away from public scrutiny.

“Sharing pictures selectively, as I feel it's too personal and sacred a space to be shared with the world at large - in one go!” she wrote.

In the same post, Preetika mentioned another milestone from 2026. She said she began her spiritual podcast with an interview with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar three years ago. She was also recently honoured by the Ministry of Culture with a Letter of Appreciation for her Trending Vedic Astrology Podcasts on YouTube India for a global audience.

Preetika thanked her supporters and well-wishers for their love and said she was seeking their blessings as she begins this new chapter.

Preetika Rao's Acting Career

Preetika Rao rose to fame with her role as Aaliya in Beintehaa, which also starred Harshad Arora. She has also appeared in the Kannada film Chikku Bukku and the Tamil film Chennaiyil Oru Naal.

Apart from acting, she has explored digital content over the years.

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