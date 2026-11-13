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Delhi Sees No Reprieve After Diwali As AQI Near 500; Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad Also Record High Levels

The readings show a considerable gap in air quality between the national capital and the other cities.

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Delhi Sees No Reprieve After Diwali As AQI Near 500; Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad Also Record High Levels
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New Delhi recorded the highest Air Quality Index (AQI) among six Indian cities, with a reading of 491, placing it in the 'Hazardous' category. The national capital's air quality was significantly worse than that of the other five cities.

Among the other cities, Kolkata recorded an AQI of 191, followed by Hyderabad at 169 and Mumbai at 167. Chennai reported an AQI of 131, while Bengaluru recorded a cleaner air with lowest in the AQI reading at 106.

The readings highlight the difference in air quality across major Indian cities, with New Delhi facing considerably higher pollution levels than the other five cities.

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ALSO READ: Delhi AQI Remains Hazardous, Mumbai Continues To Breath Unhealthy Air; Check Pollution Levels In Other Cities

India's Cities AQI Today

The air quality readings across six Indian cities are:

CityAQI
New Delhi491
Kolkata191
Hyderabad169
Mumbai167
Chennai131
Bengaluru106

What Do The AQI Readings Mean?

The Air Quality Index is used to measure air pollution levels and indicate their potential impact on health. India's Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) classifies AQI readings into six categories.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is classified as 'Good', while readings between 51 and 100 are considered 'Satisfactory'. The 'Moderate' category covers readings between 101 and 200, followed by 'Poor' (201-300), 'Very Poor' (301-400) and 'Severe' (401-500).

New Delhi's AQI of 491 falls in the 'Hazardous' category. While other five cities- Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru recorded readings in the 'Moderate' category.

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Even at moderate AQI levels, people with asthma or other respiratory conditions, children and older adults may experience breathing discomfort.

Sensitive individuals should monitor local air quality updates and consider limiting prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity when pollution levels rise.

How To Protect Yourself From Air Pollution?

With several cities experiencing unhealthy or hazardous air quality, residents are advised to take precautions. People should avoid strenuous outdoor activities when pollution levels are high, particularly children, the elderly and individuals with respiratory or cardiovascular conditions.

Wearing a well-fitted N95 mask when stepping outdoors, keeping windows closed during periods of high pollution and using indoor air purifiers, where available, can help reduce exposure. Residents should also monitor local air-quality updates and follow medical advice if they experience breathing difficulties or other pollution-related symptoms.

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