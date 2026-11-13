Delhi AQI Remains Hazardous, Mumbai Continues To Breath Unhealthy Air; Check Pollution Levels In Other Cities

Air pollution continues to remain a major concern across several Indian cities, with Delhi and multiple National Capital Region (NCR) localities recording extremely high pollution levels. Mumbai, Pune and Kolkata are also experiencing unhealthy air quality, although their readings are considerably lower than those in the Delhi-NCR region.

According to AQI.in's live India rankings, Faridabad ranked fourth among India's most polluted cities, followed by Ghaziabad at fifth, Noida at seventh and Greater Noida at eighth. The readings highlight the continuing disparity in air quality between northern and other parts of the country, with Delhi-NCR witnessing particularly alarming pollution levels.

Delhi-NCR AQI Today

New Delhi continued to experience hazardous air quality, with an AQI reading of 562 as of 8:11 am. Currently, New Delhi ranks 16th among the most polluted cities globally.

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As for the NCR region, Gurgaon recorded an AQI of 545 as of 8:30 am while Noida registered a reading of 611, with severe smog plaguing the entire region. Faridabad recorded an AQI of 751 while Ghaziabad registered a reading of 649 at the time of reporting. Greater Noida recorded an AQI of 742.

Mumbai AQI Today

Mumbai recorded an AQI of 159, placing it in the unhealthy category while still being considerably lower than Delhi-NCR's readings. Although the city's pollution levels were significantly lower than those recorded in Delhi, the reading indicated that the unhealthy air quality remained a concern for citizens.

According to AQI.in, Mumbai's air quality was among the factors contributing to the wider pollution concerns across India's metropolitan cities.

Pune AQI Today

Pune recorded an AQI of 190 at the time of reporting, placing it in the unhealthy category. Currently, Pune ranks 76th among the most polluted cities globally. The reading indicated elevated pollution levels in the city as compared to Mumbai, although it remained considerably lower than Delhi's reading.

Kolkata AQI Today

Kolkata recorded an AQI of 170, placing it in the unhealthy category. Breathing the air in this location is as harmful as smoking 3.3 cigarettes a day. The reading indicated that air pollution remained a concern in the eastern metropolitan city as well.

Bengaluru AQI Today

Bengaluru recorded an AQI of 103 on November 13, according to AQI.in, placing the city's air quality in the 'Poor' category on the platform's US AQI scale. The dashboard recorded PM2.5 levels of 36 µg/m³ and PM10 levels of 99 µg/m³. The reading was last updated at 8:51 AM local time. Despite recording lower pollution levels than several other metropolitan cities, Bengaluru's air quality remained a concern.

Hyderabad AQI Today

Hyderabad recorded an AQI of 179 on November 13, placing it in the unhealthy category, according to AQI.in. The dashboard reported PM2.5 levels of 95 µg/m³ and PM10 levels of 113 µg/m³. The reading was last updated at 8:51 AM local time. The platform described the prevailing weather conditions as partly cloudy, with temperatures around 23°C.

Chennai AQI Today

Chennai recorded an AQI of 170 on November 13, indicating unhealthy air quality, according to AQI.in. The city's PM2.5 concentration stood at 82 µg/m³, while PM10 was recorded at 101 µg/m³. The dashboard's reading was updated at 8:51 AM local time. The platform also reported patchy rain in the city at the time of the update.

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What Do Different AQI Levels Mean?

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is used to communicate the quality of the air and the potential health risks associated with exposure to pollutants. AQI.in's dashboard provides real-time air-quality information, including particulate matter concentrations and pollution categories.

Fine particulate matter, particularly PM2.5, is a major concern because its small size allows it to penetrate deep into the respiratory system. PM10 particles can also enter the respiratory tract and contribute to respiratory irritation.

Exposure to polluted air can cause coughing, breathing difficulties, throat irritation and aggravate existing respiratory conditions. Prolonged exposure may also increase the risk of cardiovascular and respiratory complications.

How To Protect Yourself From Air Pollution?

With several cities experiencing unhealthy or hazardous air quality, residents are advised to take precautions. People should avoid strenuous outdoor activities when pollution levels are high, particularly children, the elderly and individuals with respiratory or cardiovascular conditions.

Wearing a well-fitted N95 mask when stepping outdoors, keeping windows closed during periods of high pollution and using indoor air purifiers, where available, can help reduce exposure. Residents should also monitor local air-quality updates and follow medical advice if they experience breathing difficulties or other pollution-related symptoms.

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