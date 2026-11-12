Delhi's AQI Soars Past 600; How Bad Is Air Quality In Mumbai, Chennai And Other Cities?

New Delhi recorded the highest Air Quality Index (AQI) among six Indian cities, with a reading of 613, indicating hazardous levels of air pollution. The national capital's AQI was significantly higher than that of the other five cities.

Among the other cities, Hyderabad recorded an AQI of 166, followed by Chennai at 164 and Kolkata at 156. Mumbai reported an AQI of 135, while Bengaluru recorded 110.

The readings highlight the difference in air quality across Indian cities, with New Delhi facing considerably higher pollution levels than the other five cities.

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India's Cities AQI Today

The air quality readings across six Indian cities are:

City AQI New Delhi 613 Hyderabad 166 Chennai 164 Kolkata 156 Mumbai 135 Bengaluru 110

What Do The AQI Readings Mean?

The Air Quality Index is used to measure air pollution levels and indicate their potential impact on health. India's Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) classifies AQI readings into six categories.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is classified as 'Good', while readings between 51 and 100 are considered 'Satisfactory'. The 'Moderate' category covers readings between 101 and 200, followed by 'Poor' (201-300), 'Very Poor' (301-400) and 'Severe' (401-500).

New Delhi's reading of 613 is above the upper limit of the CPCB's 0-500 AQI scale. The other five cities fall in the 'Moderate' category.

Even at moderate AQI levels, people with asthma or other respiratory conditions, children and older adults may experience breathing discomfort. Sensitive individuals should monitor local air quality updates and consider limiting prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity when pollution levels rise.

What Are PM2.5 And PM10?

The AQI is calculated using different air pollutants, including particulate matter.

PM2.5 refers to fine particles with a diameter of 2.5 micrometres or less, while PM10 refers to particles with a diameter of 10 micrometres or less.

These particles can enter the respiratory system when inhaled. PM2.5 particles are particularly concerning because their small size allows them to travel deep into the lungs.

High concentrations of particulate matter can cause breathing difficulties and aggravate existing respiratory and heart-related conditions.

Who Should Be Careful?

People with asthma and other respiratory conditions, children, older adults and those with heart-related illnesses are more vulnerable to the effects of air pollution.

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During periods of elevated pollution, prolonged outdoor exposure and strenuous physical activity can increase the risk of health problems.

Residents are advised to monitor local air quality levels and limit outdoor exposure when pollution levels are high.

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