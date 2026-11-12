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Bulandshahr AQI At Staggering 1,017, Aligarh Close To 800: Check India's 10 Most-Polluted Cities Today

The ranking was led by Bulandshahr, followed by Aligarh and Faridkot, as AQI readings crossed 600 in all 10 cities.

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Bulandshahr AQI At Staggering 1,017, Aligarh Close To 800: Check India's 10 Most-Polluted Cities Today
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Air pollution levels remain a major concern across several parts of India, with cities in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab featuring prominently among the country's most polluted urban centres.

According to the ranking shared, Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest AQI at 1,017, making it the most polluted city on the list. Aligarh followed with an AQI of 798, while Punjab's Faridkot ranked third at 684.

The list also highlights the poor air quality in the National Capital Region (NCR). Faridabad recorded an AQI of 675, while Ghaziabad reported 672.

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ALSO READ: Delhi's AQI Soars Past 600; How Bad Is Air Quality In Mumbai, Chennai And Other Cities?

Greater Noida and New Delhi followed with readings of 641 and 633, respectively.

Sonipat ranked eighth with an AQI of 632, while Noida recorded 601. Haryana's Rohtak completed the top 10, with an AQI of 570.

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All 10 cities were marked under the 'Hazardous' category in the shared ranking. Bulandshahr's AQI was also listed as 39 times above the standard value, while Aligarh's reading was 32 times above the standard.

Top 10 Most Polluted Cities In India

Rank

City

AQI

AQI Status

1

Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh

1,017

Hazardous

2

Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh

798

Hazardous

3

Faridkot, Punjab

684

Hazardous

4

Faridabad, Haryana

675

Hazardous

5

Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh

672

Hazardous

6

Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh

641

Hazardous

7

New Delhi, Delhi

633

Hazardous

8

Sonipat, Haryana

632

Hazardous

9

Noida, Uttar Pradesh

601

Hazardous

10

Rohtak, Haryana

570

Hazardous

What Does AQI Mean?

A metric used to convey air pollution levels and their possible effects on health is the Air Quality Index (AQI). It makes it simpler for people to comprehend the quality of the air they breathe by condensing data about several air pollutants into a single figure.

Pollutants include particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10), nitrogen dioxide, sulfur dioxide, ozone, carbon monoxide, and ammonia, among others, are used to determine AQI measurements.

Greater levels of air pollution and a larger possible harm to health are indicated by higher AQI readings.

What Are PM2.5 And PM10?

One of the main contaminants used to evaluate the quality of the air is particulate matter.

Fine particles with a diameter of 2.5 micrometers or less are referred to as PM2.5, and particles with a diameter of 10 micrometers or fewer are referred to as PM10.

Inhaling these particles can cause them to enter the respiratory system. Because PM2.5 is tiny and can enter the lungs deeply, it is especially dangerous.

Long-term exposure to high particulate matter concentrations can exacerbate pre-existing heart and lung problems and make breathing difficult.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Continues To Breathe Unhealthy Air, Delhi's AQI Remains Hazardous; Check Pollution Levels In Other Cities

Who Should Be Careful?

Air pollution poses a greater risk to children, older adults and those with heart-related illnesses, as well as people with asthma and other respiratory conditions.

When air quality reaches hazardous levels, prolonged outdoor exposure and strenuous physical activity can increase the risk of health complications.

Residents in affected cities should monitor local air quality updates and limit extended outdoor activities, particularly when pollution levels remain high.

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