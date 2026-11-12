'One Nitpicked On Such Tiny Things’: Lara Dutta On Ramayana’s Kaikeyi Costume Backlash

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is enjoying a good run at the box office, with the film nearing the Rs 1,000 crore mark worldwide. The mythological epic received positive-to-mixed reviews. While some debated on whether Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi looked convincing as Ram and Sita, a section of viewers talked about the costumes worn by some of its characters.



Sai Pallavi's look as Sita and Lara Dutta's portrayal of Kaikeyi were among the most discussed, with some viewers calling their outfits too modern for the Treta Yuga.



Breaking her silence on the chatter surrounding her costumes for the first time, Lara told News18, “I know what the reason was for us to pick certain kinds of garments and the way that we wanted those to be depicted. It's such a vast project that you're undertaking and one nitpicked on such tiny things.”

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Lara Dutta's Conversation With Nitesh Tiwari



Lara also recounted her conversations with director Nitesh Tiwari regarding her costumes. She explained why Kaikeyi's sartorial sensibilities were different from those of the other queens, Kaushalya and Sumitra.



She said, “One of my first conversations with Nitesh sir was that if Kaikeyi came from the kingdom of Kekaya, wouldn't her jewellery be very different from the other two queens? Wouldn't she bring her own stree-dhan?”



“But if you want to get into such minute details, then you are opening up a Pandora's box and then you would've historians and other experts coming up and saying, ‘Oh, how can this be shown and depicted?' So, there was a standardisation that was decided to be adopted across all three kingdoms – Mithila, Ayodhya and Lanka – to differentiate between those cultures,” Lara adds.



Lara admitted that she completely submitted to the makers' vision and believed in looking at the larger picture rather than questioning every creative decision.



“So, that's the aesthetic that was chosen and stuck to. Sometimes, you've to believe in something, in a vision that's larger than yourself and everybody else. You will have to really believe in the larger picture. Our producer and director have been really able to present something [incredible] onscreen,” she concluded.

All About Ramayana: Rise of a Legend



Ramayana: Rise of a Legend delves into Ravana's backstory, setting up the tale till his abduction of Sita after a fight with Jatayu.



Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash in the villainous role of Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.

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