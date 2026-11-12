Washington Shooting: 4 Shot In Logan Circle, Less Than 2 Km From White House

A shooting erupted on Thursday morning in Washington, D.C.'s Logan Circle neighbourhood, leaving four people injured about a mile north of the White House and triggering a massive police response.

Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to multiple locations around 8:00 a.m. following reports of an active shooting near the intersection of 15th and P streets.

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Authorities said the suspect was barricaded in a nearby building and had not been taken into custody. Police urged the public to avoid the area as officers and tactical teams responded to the incident.

Police had cordoned off the 1500 block of 15th Street, which includes a VIDA Fitness centre, St. Luke's Episcopal Church and residential buildings. Nearby schools were also placed under precautionary lockdown.

Federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the FBI joined local police in responding to the shooting and assisting with the investigation. Details about the victims' conditions and the motive behind the shooting were not immediately available.

Thursday's shooting took place in a neighbourhood that was at the centre of a major national debate over public safety and federal intervention in Washington, D.C. In early August 2025, Logan Circle was the scene of an attempted carjacking in which Edward Coristine, a former staffer at President Donald Trump's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), was assaulted by a group of teenagers.

Days after the incident, Trump ordered the federalisation of Washington's police department and deployed hundreds of National Guard troops to the capital, citing concerns over crime and public safety.

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The National Guard deployment remains active across the District, more than a year after it began. Thursday's shooting has once again brought attention to security in the US capital as police continue their search for the suspect.

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