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Vodafone Idea Q2 Results: ARPU Hits Rs 198, Revenue Up Slightly, But Losses Balloon To Rs 5,975 Crore

Vodafone Idea reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 5,975 crore in Q2 FY27, while revenue rose 1.7% sequentially to Rs 11,884 crore and ARPU increased 9.7% year-on-year to Rs 198.

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Vodafone Idea Q2 Results: ARPU Hits Rs 198, Revenue Up Slightly, But Losses Balloon To Rs 5,975 Crore
The company's EBITDA declined 1.1% QoQ to Rs 4,981.
Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit

Vodafone Idea reported a wider consolidated net loss for the September quarter of FY27, even as the telecom operator recorded improvements in subscriber additions, average revenue per user (ARPU) and network expansion.

The company posted a net loss of Rs 5,975 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with a loss of Rs 3,754 crore in the June quarter. Revenue increased 1.7% sequentially to Rs 11,884 crore from Rs 11,689 crore.

EBITDA declined 1.1% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 4,981 crore against Rs 5,034 crore. EBITDA margin contracted to 41.9% from 43.1% in Q1 FY27.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The company also reported a one-time loss of Rs 462 crore during the quarter, compared with a one-time gain of Rs 1,611 crore in the preceding quarter.

(This is a developing story)

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