Turkey vs Belgium Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; Where To Watch UEFA Nations League Match On TV, Online?

Turkey will host Belgium in a UEFA Nations League League A, Group A1 fixture at the Gürsel Aksel Stadium in Izmir on Thursday, November 12.

The hosts will be looking to end their losing run in the competition, while Belgium will aim to collect three important points and keep their hopes of reaching the quarter-finals alive.

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Turkey have had a difficult start to their 2026-27 UEFA Nations League campaign, as they have lost all four of their matches so far and are yet to register a point.

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Their latest outing ended in a 3-1 defeat against Italy, while they also suffered a 3-0 loss against Belgium in their previous meeting.

Belgium, meanwhile, have collected six points from four matches and are currently third in Group A1.

Mark van Bommel's side started their campaign with a 2-0 win over Italy before suffering a 1-0 defeat against France. They bounced back with a 3-0 victory over Turkey but lost their next match against France.

Turkey vs Belgium: Date

The UEFA Nations League match between Turkey and Belgium will be played on Thursday, November 12.

Turkey vs Belgium: Time

The match is scheduled to kick off at 10:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Turkey vs Belgium: Venue

The UEFA Nations League match will be played at the Gürsel Aksel Stadium in Izmir, Turkey.

Turkey vs Belgium: Possible Lineups

Turkey predicted XI: Uğurcan Çakır; Zeki Çelik, Ozan Kabak, Merih Demiral, Ferdi Kadıoğlu; Salih Özcan, Hakan Çalhanoğlu; Oğuz Aydın, Arda Güler, Barış Alper Yılmaz; Deniz Gül.

Belgium predicted XI: Senne Lammens; Timothy Castagne, Nathan Ngoy, Brandon Mechele, Maxim De Cuyper; Nicolas Raskin, Youri Tielemans; Dodi Lukébakio, Kevin De Bruyne, Jérémy Doku; Charles De Ketelaere.

How To Watch Live Telecast In India?

The UEFA Nations League match between Turkey and Belgium will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network television channels in India.

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How To Watch Live Streaming In India?

Live streaming of the UEFA Nations League match between Turkey and Belgium will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

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