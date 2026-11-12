Why Did Kattappa Kill Baahubali?' Piyush Goyal Asks, Then Gives Global Trade Partners An Answer

In Baahubali,one question kept audiences guessing for years: Why did Kattappa kill Baahubali? Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has now borrowed that famous cinematic mystery to make a point about India's place in global trade.

Addressing the CII Partnership Summit 2026, Goyal said trust had become one of the scarcest commodities in the world, with countries increasingly looking for reliable partners amid shifting global trade dynamics.

Drawing a parallel with the blockbuster film, he recalled how the question of Kattappa killing Baahubali remained a mystery for nearly two years, capturing the curiosity of audiences across the country.

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"Trust today is the scarcest commodity. It's the most difficult commodity to find in most parts of the world," Goyal said.

"In a world full of Kattappas, India today offers something rare: a partner who will not stab you in the back," he added.

The minister's remarks were aimed at positioning India as a dependable partner for countries navigating an increasingly uncertain global trade environment.

Goyal also reinforced the message through a post on X, where he drew a direct comparison between the film's enduring question and the concerns of international trade partners.

"Why did Kattappa kill Baahubali? The whole country once asked that question. In global trade today, partners are asking a different one: 'Who can we trust?' The answer is India. A partner who keeps its word. A partner who will never stab you in the back," he wrote.

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