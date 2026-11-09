White House On Alert After Car Crash Near Lafayette Park. What We Know

The White House was placed under a on Monday after a car crashed into a signpost at Lafayette Square, located just across from the presidential complex in Washington DC.

US President Donald Trump was at the White House when the incident took place.

The driver was detained following a physical confrontation with Secret Service officers and National Guard troops.

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A silver sedan drove onto the paved area at the northern end of Lafayette Square and struck a signpost. The driver was seen getting out of the smoking vehicle and fighting security personnel, according to a video recorded by a journalist with The Washington Sun.

The incident took place around 10 am local time (8:30 pm India time), the US Secret Service instructed members of the White House press corps to move indoors and remain there as security personnel responded to the incident.

The driver was subsequently taken into custody following the confrontation. However, details about the driver's identity, the circumstances that led to the crash and a possible motive were not immediately available.

Lafayette Square is located directly across Pennsylvania Avenue from the White House and is a prominent public space near the presidential complex.

The crash prompted a security response in the area, leading to temporary restrictions around the White House.

Further details about the incident, like whether anyone was injured and whether the crash was deliberate or not, were awaited.

(This is a developing story)

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