Saudi Arabia Says East-West Oil Pipeline Targeted In 'Medina', Month After Repair

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Energy said on Monday that the East-West oil pipeline was targeted in the holy region of Medina. The pipeline, which plays a crucial role in diversifying oil supplies away from the restive Hormuz region, was targeted last month as well in an attack by the Houthi militants of Yemen.

An official source at the Ministry of Energy said the latest attack caused a limited fire, which was extinguished by emergency response teams. No injuries or fatalities were reported, and pipeline operations continued without disruption.

In a statement dated November 9, the ministry said emergency response teams and specialised technical personnel were immediately deployed to the site following the attack. They took the necessary steps to secure the location and ensure its safety in line with established emergency procedures.

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The ministry did not disclose who was behind Monday's attack or provide further details about the nature of the strike. The latest incident puts the spotlight back on the East-West pipeline, a critical piece of Saudi Arabia's energy infrastructure that allows the kingdom to transport crude oil to the Red Sea port of Yanbu, bypassing the Strait of Hormuz.

The pipeline has become increasingly important amid security risks and disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil transit route through which a significant share of the world's oil supplies passes.

The infrastructure was also targeted last month in an attack attributed to Yemen's Houthi militants, following which repair work was undertaken. The latest strike raises fresh concerns about the security of the alternative route as Saudi Arabia seeks to maintain uninterrupted crude exports.

While Monday's incident did not affect operations, repeated attacks on the pipeline highlight the vulnerability of critical energy infrastructure in the region.

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