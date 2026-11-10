'Maharshi Vasooli': THIS Ramayana Meme Has Golmaal Connection And Fans Can't Keep Calm

Mukesh Tiwari may be playing Sage Agastya in "Ramayana", but for some viewers, Vasooli Bhai is only a dialogue away. Rohit Shetty tapped into that association by sharing a meme on Facebook that is a reminder of his 2010 movie "Golmaal 3", drawing amused reactions from viewers who remembered the actor's Vasooli Bhai from the “Golmaal” films.

In the 2010 comedy, Tiwari's Vasooli famously says, "Abey jaldi bol, kal subah Panvel nikalna hai!"

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The comments promptly supplied the sage with a new title: “Maharshi Vasooli!” Another viewer wrote, “Netra dikhatey ho vats?”, giving Tiwari's “Gangaajal” dialogue a suitably mythological makeover.

Several users said they had thought of Vasooli while watching the scene. Others had simply been waiting for the meme. A Reddit user spotted another connection: Agastya addresses Lakshman, while Vasooli delivers his line to Shreyas Talpade's character Laxman in "Golmaal 3". Different setting, familiar audience.

Maharshi Vasooli

In the epic, Sage Agastya guides Rama and equips him with divine weapons, including golden inexhaustible quivers, a mighty bow and a gold-adorned sword the sage had received from Lord Indra.

"Ramayana: Part One", starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, has earned $55.7 million (over Rs 500 crore) at the global box office where it claimed the second spot after Japan's "Godzilla Minus Zero", which roared with a haul of $63 million.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the first part released on November 5. Most of "Ramayana: Part One" collection came from India where it earned Rs 285.20 (gross) crore in four days.

"Ramayana" follows Lord Ram's journey, his exile, the abduction of Sita by Ravana and the ensuing battle between the forces of good and evil. The music of the film has been composed by Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer and A R Rahman, while Terry Notary and Guy Norris are part of the action team. The two part story has reportedly been made on budget of Rs 4,000 crore.

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