Houthis Claim Major Missile-Drone Offensive Against Saudi Oil Facilities, Riyadh Airport

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for six separate missile and drone operations targeting Saudi Arabia, including oil facilities, military installations and an airport in Riyadh. The claims mark a fresh escalation in tensions between the two sides.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the group launched drones and missiles at several strategic locations across Saudi Arabia. The reported targets included King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Aramco's oil storage facilities and a distillation tower, oil installations in Khurais and Pumping Station No. 8 in the Dawadmi area, The Economic Times reported.

Saudi-led coalition forces reportedly intercepted several incoming threats during the attacks, including a cruise missile heading towards Riyadh. Saudi Civil Defence also issued a potential-threat alert in Najran, which was later withdrawn after authorities said the situation was no longer dangerous.

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The Houthis also claimed to have targeted a Saudi National Guard camp in Najran, military positions in Al-Jawf and troop concentrations east of the Raghwah and Madghal districts in Marib.

Saree claimed that all six operations had achieved their objectives and resulted in casualties among Saudi military personnel. However, these claims have not been independently verified, and Saudi authorities have not confirmed the reported damage or casualties.

Explaining the reason behind the attacks, Saree framed them as retaliation for alleged Saudi airstrikes and missile attacks in Yemen. He claimed that Saudi Arabia had conducted 105 airstrikes and missile attacks across several Yemeni regions in the preceding 24 hours, including civilian areas in Taiz province and near Sanaa, resulting in the loss of civilian lives. These allegations also remain unverified.

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Meanwhile, Yemen's internationally recognised government has urged Lebanon to coordinate its security and intelligence branches to prevent alleged military assistance from Hezbollah to the Houthi group.

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