IPO Lock-In Expiry: LEAP India, Technocraft Ventures, Dhoot Transmission, Molbio Diagnostics In Focus From Nov. 9-13

Five companies are scheduled for an anchor lock-in expiry between Nov. 9 and Nov. 13, with all five under the 90-day lock-in period.

The companies include LEAP India, Technocraft Ventures, Dhoot Transmission, Molbio Diagnostics and Milky Mist Dairy Food. The remaining 50% of shares allotted to anchor investors in these companies will become eligible for trading following the completion of the 90-day lock-in period.

Anchor lock-in expiry is the date when institutional investors who bought shares before an IPO are permitted to sell their shares in the market.

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Stock Performance Under 90-Day Expiry

The five companies are scheduled to reach their respective anchor lock-in expiries between Nov. 10 and Nov. 12.

LEAP India and Technocraft Ventures are scheduled for Nov. 10, followed by Dhoot Transmission and Molbio Diagnostics on Nov. 11. Milky Mist Dairy Food is scheduled to reach its expiry on Nov. 12.

The National Stock Exchange's issue records contain the anchor allocation reports and issue disclosures for these companies. BSE has also published anchor allocation notices for LEAP India and Technocraft Ventures.

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The number of shares becoming eligible for trading and the proportion of total equity represented by these shares will depend on the respective anchor allocation and post-issue shareholding disclosures.

There are no 30-day anchor lock-in expiries between Nov. 9 and Nov. 13, 2026.

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