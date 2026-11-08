IPO Lock-In Expiry: LEAP India, Technocraft Ventures, Dhoot Transmission, Molbio Diagnostics In Focus From Nov. 9-13

- Five companies face anchor lock-in expiry between Nov 9 and Nov 13 under 90-day period
- LEAP India and Technocraft Ventures expire Nov 10; Dhoot and Molbio on Nov 11; Milky Mist on Nov 12
- Anchor lock-in expiry allows institutional investors to sell shares bought before IPO
Five companies are scheduled for an anchor lock-in expiry between Nov. 9 and Nov. 13, with all five under the 90-day lock-in period.
The companies include LEAP India, Technocraft Ventures, Dhoot Transmission, Molbio Diagnostics and Milky Mist Dairy Food. The remaining 50% of shares allotted to anchor investors in these companies will become eligible for trading following the completion of the 90-day lock-in period.
-
Indian Markets Turning Corner After Two Tough Years, Says Sandeep Tandon
-
NDTV Profit Ignite 2026: Experts See Opportunity In Equities, Stay Bullish For Long-Term
-
Buy Right, Sit Tight Does Not Work for Individual Stocks, Says Dinshaw Irani
-
'Worst Is Behind': Quant MF Sees Market Bottom, Flags 'Extreme Euphoria' In Midcaps
-
India's Mutual Fund Industry Could Become A $1 Trillion Opportunity, Say Fund Managers
-
'Foreign Investors Are Baraatis': Raamdeo Agrawal's Take On LTCG Tax
-
Stay Invested Through Market Cycles: Raamdeo Agrawal at NDTV Profit Ignite
-
Ramesh Damani Remains Bullish On India For Next 20-30 Years, Sees Bargains Amid Market Weakness
-
CAS Came After A Long Consultation Process: SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey AT NDTV PROFIT IGNITE
-
Aim To Cut FPI Onboarding Time From Mth To Five Days: SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey AT NDTV PROFI
Anchor lock-in expiry is the date when institutional investors who bought shares before an IPO are permitted to sell their shares in the market.
Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay
Stock Performance Under 90-Day Expiry
The five companies are scheduled to reach their respective anchor lock-in expiries between Nov. 10 and Nov. 12.
LEAP India and Technocraft Ventures are scheduled for Nov. 10, followed by Dhoot Transmission and Molbio Diagnostics on Nov. 11. Milky Mist Dairy Food is scheduled to reach its expiry on Nov. 12.
The National Stock Exchange's issue records contain the anchor allocation reports and issue disclosures for these companies. BSE has also published anchor allocation notices for LEAP India and Technocraft Ventures.
ALSO READ: SBI Funds' $1.2 Billion India IPO Launch in July to Test Demand
The number of shares becoming eligible for trading and the proportion of total equity represented by these shares will depend on the respective anchor allocation and post-issue shareholding disclosures.
There are no 30-day anchor lock-in expiries between Nov. 9 and Nov. 13, 2026.
Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.